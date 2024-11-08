Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A trade union has warned that passengers flying out of the UK may face “foodless flights” this December as airport catering workers vote for strikes.

Over 700 dnata workers at Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Glasgow, London City, Stansted, Bristol, and Birmingham are currently balloting for industrial action.

Without staff from dnata, an air services provider of flight catering, a lack of inflight meals and drinks could see travellers go hungry on long and short haul journeys, said the Unite union.

Union members claim that the company unfairly attempted to change their employment terms and conditions “without consultation”.

According to Unite, in-flight meal services on major airlines, including easyJet, Tui, American Airlines and Emirates which use dnata, could be impacted if strikes go ahead.

At London Heathrow, the UK’s largest airport, 10 airlines use the provider to manage their catering.

The ballot for industrial action, possibly scheduled over the Christmas period, opened this week and will close on 5 December.

The Unite union said dnata had refused requests to consult over rostering, variable working, annualised hours, seasonal working, absence management and annual leave allocation for staff.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “dnata’s attempts to bypass its workers and force through damaging changes to terms and conditions will not be tolerated. Unite’s dnata members have their union’s full and unflinching support in fighting its underhand attempts to impose these plans.”

A dnata catering and retail UK spokesperson said: “Despite our continuous efforts to reach a fair solution, Unite has rejected our reasonable proposals to enhance wages and conditions and initiated a ballot for industrial action.

“We have already implemented and paid a salary increase to our team to address cost-of-living pressures and recognise their contributions to the company. Our current, competitive offer is in line with market conditions, reflecting industry standards and comparable roles in the sector. We are surprised and disappointed by the union’s recent statement claiming we are changing terms and conditions without consultation, which is entirely inaccurate.

“We have consistently sought to engage in constructive discussions with the union throughout the negotiation process. We remain open to further dialogue and are committed to achieving an agreement that serves the interests of all parties and ensures the sustainability of our organisation.”

The Independent has contacted airlines that could be affected by the strikes for comment.

