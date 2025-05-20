Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you’ve ever been worried about what items are acceptable to take through airport security, you’re far from alone.

From power banks to food, prescriptions to liquids, the not insignificant list of prohibited goods can add an additional layer of anxiety to a trip.

Now, a new study has revealed the strangest things Britons have tried to carry through security that make your rogue lighter look like child’s play.

Storage network Bounce.com analysed news stories, airport forums and Reddit threads to produce this alarming list.

Staff at Leeds Bradford Airport were bewildered to discover an entire suitcase packed exclusively with pork pies.

Transporting large quantities of food, especially meat products, can raise questions from airport security officials, as bringing meat into Great Britain from the EU is illegal.

At London’s Stansted Airport, security staff were astonished to find a jar of sweets containing a pair of live goldfish swimming inside.

Unsurprisingly, transporting live animals in hand luggage is strictly prohibited.

And at East Midlands Airport, one bold passenger packed a chainsaw in their hand luggage.

Tools and sharp equipment are all forbidden in cabin bags, making this handheld power saw a definite no-no.

Even something as seemingly innocuous as a snow globe isn’t safe.

Staff at London’s Heathrow Airport seized one traveller’s kitsch souvenir as it exceeded the liquid limit for carry-on luggage – a reminder that even decorative items can violate airport rules.

While some travellers opt for culinary home comforts on their travels, such as teabags or Marmite, one traveller at London City Airport attempted to smuggle a 680g jar of pickled gherkins in vinegar through security.

Unusual items are far from being confined to the UK, however.

A boa constrictor, maggots and antique cannon balls are just a handful of the items seized by security officials in the US.

To avoid any awkward interactions, Cody Candee, CEO and founder of Bounce.com, advises travellers how to avoid being caught out at the airport.

“Holidaymakers should check the requirements with the airport they’re flying from, as well as their arrival airport, before travelling to ensure they aren’t caught out.

“To avoid liquid restrictions altogether, travellers can instead pack solid versions of toiletries where available, such as toothpaste tablets, solid deodorants, and shampoo, conditioner, and soap bars.

“Not only will these types of products save space, but they are also more environmentally friendly and security-approved.

“If you’re unsure, either pack the item into your checked-in luggage or leave it behind.”