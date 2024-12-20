Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Booking airport car parking even an hour before arrival can reap savings of up to £360, new research indicates.

Which? Travel found that booking airport car parking just one to three hours prior to arrival can save travellers £272 per week on average.

“Turn-up prices” for airport car parking are notoriously expensive, with a week’s parking at London’s Heathrow short-stay car park costing £616 if you don’t book in advance.

Elsewhere, Gatwick’s premium short-stay costs £525 per week, while Birmingham Airport’s Car Park 1 is £448.

While travellers can enjoy significant discounts and the best parking spots if they book “online-only” prices in advance, Which? found that advance booking at most major UK airports remains open until 1-3 hours before arrival.

The consumer group revealed that savings for bookings made just 1-3 hours in advance ranged from £160 at Edinburgh’s mid-stay car park to £360 at London Heathrow’s short-stay car park.

Other savings included £359 at Birmingham’s Car Park 2 & 3, £358 at Birmingham’s Car Park 1, £335 for Gatwick’s premium short-stay south and £309 at Manchester’s terminal 3 multi-storey.

The study found that Belfast International, Gatwick, Manchester and Stansted airports allow you to book parking as late as 1-2 hours ahead of arrival.

For other airports, including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Heathrow and Luton the cut off is 2-3 hours ahead. And at Bristol airport, the entry time must be at least three hours after booking.

Ahead of the busy Christmas travel period, passengers are being reminded to book online in advance and to never leave parking until you arrive at the airport.

“If you're travelling at the last minute or simply forgot to book your airport parking in advance, our latest research has found that even a few hours ahead of departure, it may not be too late to avoid the notoriously expensive walk-up parking prices,” says Rory Boland, Editor of Which? Travel.

“Though generally speaking the best prices will still be found weeks or months ahead, our latest spot checks found you could still shave hundreds of pounds off your airport parking bill by booking the same day online.”

The news comes as the RAC issued a warning to drivers travelling during the festive period.

The motoring group advised commuters to avoid major routes between 2pm and 7pm on Friday 20 December and 1pm and 6pm on Saturday 21 December to avoid a possible “gridlock”.