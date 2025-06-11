Airlines reveal how AI-powered luggage tracking is cutting back on lost bags

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Airlines are losing fewer bags thanks to technological innovations, a new report has revealed.

According to aviation technology company Sita, 33.4 million bags were mishandled in 2024, a drop from 33.8 million the previous year.

With passenger numbers up by 8.2 per cent, the rate of lost luggage fell to 6.3 per 1,000 passengers, down from 6.9 in 2023 – a 67 per cent drop since 2007.

Sita said that airports and airlines are handling baggage with "more precision" via real-time tracking, AI-powered analytics, and self-service systems. The report stated that these advancements are "no longer experimental, they are becoming standard and they are clearly having an effect".

Sita chief executive David Lavorel said: “We’ve seen a radical shift with automation and the widespread use of real-time tracking.

open image in gallery The number of bags lost by airlines decreased last year as the aviation sector is utilising technological innovations, new figures show ( PA )

“Passengers now expect their baggage experience to be as easy and transparent as using a rideshare or delivery app.

“It’s no longer just about moving bags, it’s about delivering a smooth, connected journey.

“Airlines are ready to tap into technology that improves the passenger experience while keeping costs down and being simple to roll out.

“Together with our partners, we’re reimagining baggage handling to give passengers full visibility and control from departure to arrival, giving them peace of mind and making travel simpler and better.”

Despite the improvement, lost bags cost the aviation industry an estimated five billion US dollars (£4.2 billion) last year from courier returns, customer service, claims handling and lost productivity.

Delays remained the most common baggage issue last year, accounting for 74 per cent of mishandling incidents.

Of the 33.4 million mishandled bags, some 66 per cent were “resolved” within 48 hours, the report added.

How to reduce the chance of losing luggage

While no one expects to see their bags go missing as they fly between terminals, figures show that it does happen quite often.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder says if your bag hasn’t turned up, the process to reclaim it is “wearily familiar” due to how common the issue is.

He says: “Each airline has a representative in the baggage hall run by ground handlers. If your case doesn’t appear, then you can talk to them and begin the official procedure: filling in a report that has all your personal details and a description of the lost case.”

“If there’s no one there, the airline will have a lost-baggage portal online where you can fill out a report. You must do that as soon as possible – certainly within 24 hours.”

The issue will usually be down the a mistake made by the airline, and as such is largely unavoidable. However, there are precautions that can be taken to ensure your chances of misfortune are lower.

Here are some top tips: