Airbnb has announced a major revamp of its app and services, introducing features that allow users to book experiences and services alongside their accommodation.

The update, described as "transformational" by Airbnb chief business officer Dave Stephenson, marks a significant expansion for the company.

Inspired by Amazon's evolution beyond its online bookstore origins, Airbnb now enables users to book add-on services such as private chefs or personal trainers.

The redesigned app also features a revamped experiences section, offering access to sightseeing tours, classes, and other activities.

This centralised platform allows users to manage all aspects of their trip within a single app.

Stephenson highlighted this as a deliberate move to broaden Airbnb's offerings beyond its core property rental business.

open image in gallery Airbnb will offer users the chance to book services such as a private chef or personal trainer alongside their stay

“We’re talking about expanding beyond the core (of the service),” he told PA.

“We’ve thought of Airbnb like Amazon – Amazon moved from books to many, many things; Airbnb moved from stays to many, many things.

“It’s really the first day of expanding into these new areas and rebuilding even the way in which you interact with Airbnb, the way the app works, the way in which you experience things.”

“We are redoing the app, so you’ll have stays, you’ll have services and you’ll have experiences and when you book them, the app works with you so that it integrates it into your itinerary.

“You can actually know who else is travelling on these trips and interact with them through messaging, and there are also brand new tools for hosts.”

“We have an incredible business, but I’d call it a nice two or three-storey building, and now we’re building the foundation that will enable this to a hundred-story skyscraper.”

Airbnb said that, at launch, it will have 10 categories of services available in 260 cities around the world, with more to be added in the future.

Those include spa treatments, hair and make-up, nails, prepared meals and catering services.

open image in gallery The redesigned Airbnb app also features a revamped experiences section, offering access to sightseeing tours, classes, and other activities. ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

The upgraded experiences feature will allow users to book things such as landmark, museum and cultural experiences, led by local experts, as well as outdoor and wildlife tours and other classes.

Airbnb confirmed these would be available in more than 650 cities around the world, with more to be added.

The site’s co-founder and chief executive Brian Chesky said the revamp of the platform meant users no longer had to choose between a hotel or an Airbnb when they were deciding on if they wanted amenities or space.

“Seventeen years ago, we changed the way people travel. More than two billion guests later, Airbnb is synonymous with a place to stay,” he said.

“With the launch of services and experiences, we’re changing travel again. Now you can Airbnb more than an Airbnb.”

“People choose hotels for their services. People choose Airbnbs for the space.

“Now, we’re giving you the best of both worlds – amazing homes with services that make them even more special.”