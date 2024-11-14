Clash swords in Rome’s Colosseum with Airbnb’s new live Gladiator experience

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rome’s iconic amphitheatre will be open to the public at night for the first time ever as Airbnb invites its bravest guests into the Colosseum after dark to train for gladiator glory.

In honour of the Gladiator II release on 15 November, Italy’s famed arena is opening its doors for an authentic warrior experience.

open image in gallery The Colosseum is ‘stained with the sweat and blood of gladiators past’ ( Airbnb/Daniele Castellaro )

The listing on Airbnb, hosted by gladiator Lucius himself, reads: “Hail! So, you wish to step into the role of a gladiator? This path is not for the faint of heart. However, if you believe you possess the courage, let us open the gates of Rome’s legendary Colosseum to test the limits of your strength and honour. There, under the dark of night, we will determine who was born for victory and who for defeat. Will you answer the call of destiny in the world’s most famous battleground or languish forever in cowardice?”

Lucius’ co-host Flavio, the ‘Master of Ceremonies’, will escort fighters as they suit up in armour after sunset and train in the art of gladiator combat until they are announced victor or vanquished.

open image in gallery Don armour that most closely reflects your gladiator type – murmillo, trax, provocator, retiarius or contrarete ( Airbnb/Christopher Anderson )

During the after-dark dive into the past, guests will also watch seasoned gladiators collide and traverse the torch-lit, labyrinthine bowels of the Colosseum.

Although prospective gladiators will not be putting down their swords to stay the night as “the Colosseum is a place of combat, not of rest”, the evening icon experience in Rome promises a spread of victuals like grapes, pomegranates, almonds and walnuts.

The legendary Roman arena is open for two, three-hour face-offs on 7 and 8 May 2025, with Gladiator fans randomly selected based on their answers and connections to the Colosseum – a monument “stained with the sweat and blood of gladiators past”.

Guests can request to book for free from 2pm on 27 November until 7.59am on 10 December for eight gladiators over 18 years old and their plus ones to step foot inside the historic arena.

open image in gallery Enjoy a spread of victuals like grapes, pomegranates, almonds and walnuts ( Airbnb/Christopher Anderson )

The night at the Colosseum is part of a series of Airbnb icon properties bringing scenes seen on screen to life.

This spooky season, Airbnb hosted guests in the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice ghost house for an otherworldly experience with Delia Deetz.

Fans of the comedic horror films experienced a supernatural evening at the Deetz residence – draped in a black shroud to mourn the loss of its creator – in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey.

At the unique Beetlejuice experience, Deetz herself hosted an art class from the Afterlife with artists guided to “unleash” their collective fears onto a black canvas before, of course, destroying the creation to take a small piece home.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast