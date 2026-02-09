AirAsia flight diverted after mid-air cabin pressure alert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An AirAsia flight from Sydney to Kuala Lumpur was diverted to Brisbane last night following a change in cabin pressure a few hours into the flight.

After departing from Sydney at 9:50pm, Flight D7221 was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at 3:30pm, but the aircraft needed to change course at at 11:56pm local time.

AirAsia told The Independent: “Shortly after takeoff, the flight crew observed an alert related to cabin pressure.

“While the cabin pressure remained at a safe level, the Captain chose to make a precautionary diversion to Brisbane airport, in line with established operational safety procedures.

“The aircraft will undergo a detailed engineering assessment in line with safety protocols.”

The aircraft sent the international general emergency code "squawking 7700” when the alert was noted, which is used by pilots in emergency situations.

The airline said: “All 142 guests and 11 crew disembarked without incident”.

With passengers and crew in Brisbane, AirAsia shared an updated flight schedule: “Once the aircraft has been assessed and deemed safe to operate, guests will continue their journey to KUL.

“The newest estimation of time of departure from Brisbane to Kuala Lumpur is 7:00pm on Monday 9 February. All guests have been accommodated, and service recovery options are being offered.”

Benyamin Ismail, General Manager at AirAsia X said: “This precautionary diversion was carried out in line with our operational safety procedures. Our flight crew are highly trained in safety procedures and took the appropriate measures for an issue of this nature.

“Guests were kept informed by the crew, and have all received accommodation and food vouchers while travel arrangements are being made. We sincerely thank our guests for their patience and understanding throughout the situation.”

Read more: What rights do you have to compensation for cancelled or delayed flights?