All Air Transat US flights to be cancelled by June

Air Transat is set to cancel all flights from Canada to the US this summer.

The Canadian airline announced major reductions to its Florida services in 2026, with the future of the winter flight programme to be “determined at a later date”.

Of 67 Air Transat destinations, just two – Fort Lauderdale and Orlando – are located in the US.

An Air Transat spokesperson said: “Air Transat is cancelling its flights to Florida (Fort Lauderdale and Orlando) for the 2026 summer season, with a gradual end of operations in the spring. The flight program to Florida for the 2026–2027 winter season will be determined at a later date.”

The airline added that Air Transat’s US routes are “very marginal”, representing only one per cent of passenger capacity for the summer season.

According to Air Transat: “This adjustment is part of a proactive management of our capacity, as we focus our efforts on markets where Air Transat is best positioned and that allow us to optimise the deployment of our resources.”

It’s not the only airline pulling out of US routes.

WestJet, Canada's second-largest airline, has also suspended 16 routes between Canadian and US cities for summer 2026.

The airline told Global News a “notable decline in transborder travel demand” in 2025 was behind the decision to modify its network.

Separately, a partial shutdown of the US federal government could cause days of delays at airports, travel trade associations have warned.

After funding for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) expired on Saturday, lawmakers remain deadlocked over proposed restrictions to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement agenda.

The closure will impact departments including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP), with airport screening services set to suffer.

TSA employees working without pay will lead to “higher wait times and missed or delayed flights”, said US Travel, Airlines for America, and the American Hotel and Lodging Association in a joint statement.

