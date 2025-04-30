Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asserted on Wednesday that “people will lose their lives” unless the United States invests in a new air traffic control system.

Duffy raised extreme concerns about the U.S.’s “aging” air traffic control infrastructure during a televized cabinet meeting, after President Donald Trump said he would ask Congress for funding toward the new system.

“If we don’t build a brand new system, there’s going to be failures and people will lose their lives,” Duffy said.

The transportation secretary said air traffic controllers were using “floppy disks” and “old computers,” and the systems were built on “copper wires.” He attributed some flight delays and cancellations to the outdated system not utilizing airspace.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said people could die if the US didn’t act to create a new air traffic control system ( AFP via Getty Images )

Trump blamed former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg for failing to upgrade air traffic controllers’ towers properly during the Biden administration.

“This Buttigieg did a horrible job. They wasted billions and billions of dollars,” Trump asserted, adding that “a third-grade student would know it doesn’t work.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has been working for years to modernize its air traffic management to increase safety and efficiency. The program, known as “NextGen,” has specific milestones for the FAA to meet, but it’s been slow to roll out.

In addition to a slow rollout, the FAA has faced problems recruiting and retaining air traffic controllers.

Problems in the FAA have been heightened since a commercial plane crashed into a Black Hawk in January, killing all 67 people on both aircrafts.

“Our system is safe, but you would’ve hoped someone would’ve seen that there’s a problem with fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters coming in at DCA,” Duffy said.

Trump asserted that a new system would have prevented the deadly crash.

Preliminary investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board indicates multiple factors contributed to the crash, including the fact that only one air traffic controller was managing both the helicopter and plane.

Duffy said it would take Congress’s help to fund the brand new system, which he said would be the “envy of the world.”