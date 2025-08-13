Air Canada to cancel flights ahead of possible cabin crew strike
Air Canada said it had reached an impasse with the union as the two sides remained far apart in contract talks
Air Canada is preparing for a complete shutdown of its operations by the weekend, announcing a gradual suspension of flights ahead of a potential work stoppage by its flight attendants.
The country's largest airline confirmed that cancellations will begin on Thursday, escalating through Friday, with a full cessation of services for both Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge expected by Saturday.
This drastic measure follows a 72-hour strike notice issued on Wednesday by the union representing approximately 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants.
In response, the airline promptly issued a lockout notice.
Customers whose flights are cancelled will receive notification and are eligible for a full refund.
Air Canada also stated it has made arrangements with other Canadian and foreign carriers to provide alternative travel options where possible.
Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau said in a statement: “We regret the impact a disruption will have on our customers, our stakeholders and the communities we serve”.
On Tuesday, Air Canada said it had reached an impasse with the union as the two sides remained far apart in contract talks.
The union has said its main sticking points revolve around what it calls flight attendants’ “poverty wages” and unpaid labor when planes aren’t in the air.
“Despite our best efforts, Air Canada refused to address our core issues,” the union said in a bargaining update posted online.
The union rejected a proposal from the airline to enter a binding arbitration process, saying it prefers to negotiate a deal that its members can then vote on.
Corinne Pohlmann, Executive Vice-President of Advocacy at the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), called for calm ahead of the looming Air Canada strike.
She said: "Small businesses are deeply concerned with the prospect of an Air Canada strike given the massive economic uncertainty currently facing the country.
“One-third of Canadian small firms depend on the summer tourism season for their revenues, and we cannot afford to lose a single day.
“Given the ongoing tariff disputes with the United States and China, Canadian businesses are scrambling to find new suppliers and customers in other provinces or other countries.
“Removing Canada's major domestic and international carrier from service would be another blow at this critical time.
“We are calling on the airline and union to resolve this issue with no disruption to service. If this is unsuccessful, Ottawa needs to immediately intervene to avoid the significant economic damage a strike would have on Canada's economy."