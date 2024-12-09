Air Canada’s new baggage fees spark government backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Air Canada has announced that it will no longer include larger carry-on luggage within its economy ticket prices, drawing criticism from transport officials.

The Canadian flag carrier will be revising the terms of its ‘Basic’ and ‘Comfort’ economy fares, saying that these changes will align them with similar fare offerings by other Canadian airlines.

Before, those holding even its lowest-priced ticket were able to bring on a small bag plus a larger item, such as a cabin suitcase, duffel bag or a large backpack, for no extra cost.

However, from 3 January 2025, passengers will now have to pay $35 Canadian dollars (£19.40) for one bag and $50 (£27.70) for a second, although the personal items – such as a purse or a computer bag – will remain free to bring in the cabin.

Customers who arrive at the gate with ineligible carry-on items will be required to check their baggage for $65 (£36) per item. Mobility aids, medical devices, and child strollers are exempt from these charges.

Changes are also being implemented to the way seating works for basic fare ticket holders. Those who are randomly assigned seats without paying fees to choose their seats, will now also be charged to change their seats.

The price will depend on the new seat chosen.

Some changes, however, are not increasing any fees. Those who book a Comfort ticket will now be eligible to check in two complimentary bags, while the current fare only permits one.

These plans have not been received well by all, with Canada’s Transport Minister Anita Anand said she will be calling all Canadian airline CEOs to a meeting in mid-December.

“Let’s just say I’m not very happy today with what I’ve heard from Air Canada,” Anand told CTV. “I think they need to take a look at the persons that they are targeting with these excess fees. It is not acceptable.”

Air Canada told the television network that its planned charges are “not new in the Canadian industry and is merely our competitive response,” adding the company “will be pleased to explain this to the government if desired.”

Anand admitted that she recognises the extra fees are a business decision made by Air Canada, but says she is “extremely disappointed.”

“This is not acceptable at a time when Canadians’ pocketbooks are hurting and when they’ve been saving for their travels,” she added.

The Independent has contacted Air Canada for comment.

In the US, United Airlines has implemented a similar policy, requiring basic economy passengers to pay at least $35 (£27.45) for carry-on bags.

