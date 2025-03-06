Indonesian AI passport gates block man after mistaking him for David Bowie T-shirt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British visitor just arrived on the Indonesian island of Bali was repeatedly blocked from using the automatic passport gates – because the AI system used to match the holder’s face with their photograph was fixated on a different image.

Terry Bezant, a lawyer from Milton Keynes, felt under pressure as he repeatedly failed to clear the “autogates” at Denpasar airport in Bali.

“I tried five times to get through the barrier, using three different gates,” he told The Independent.

“But the Indonesian AI systems would not budge. The screen consistently told me to consult an official – but there were none to be seen.”

The autogates were installed in March 2024 at the main entry point for Bali. The Indonesian island receives over six million foreigners a year.

Mr Bezant’s wife, Deborah, passed smoothly through the automated barriers and waited for her husband.

“As I was on the very verge of breakdown, Deborah brilliantly identified the problem,” he said.

“The dumb machine was trying to match my passport photo to the image of a young David Bowie emblazoned on my T-shirt.

“Surprisingly there seemed to be little overlap.”

open image in gallery Starman: Terry Bezant wearing David Bowie T-shirt ( Deborah Bezant )

Using AI, The Independent has dated the David Bowie image to 1969 – when the star was 22.

Mr Bezant is 74.

In a conservative, Muslim-majority nation, the weary passenger could not remove the T-shirt in order to persuade the machine to do its job properly.

“Remedial action was taken by my donning a thick fleece in the 31C heat,” Mr Bezant reports.

“On we stumbled to Arrivals.”

Indonesia’s Directorate General of Immigration maintains a “cease and desist” register, with facial recognition used to identify travellers of interest. It is not believed that either Mr Bezant or the late Mr Bowie has appeared on the register.

The couple faced no further problems and are enjoying their planned island holiday.

open image in gallery And relax: Deborah and Terry Bezant at their holiday hotel ( Terry Bezant )

The couple will return ahead of Balinese New Year on 29 March, when the island – including its airport – effectively shuts down.

The Australian government warns travellers: “Be aware of the day of silence observed from 6am on 29 March to 6am on 30 March.

“You'll be required to stay indoors, turn off lights, and keep noise to a minimum. Shops, restaurants and tourist sites will be closed although hotels will continue to operate. Movement or travel, physical work, and all forms of entertainment and recreation is prohibited.”

Mr and Mrs Bezant hope to be safely back in Milton Keynes by then.

Travellers arriving in the UK have endured successive failures of e-gates at passport control due to IT “glitches”.