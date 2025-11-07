This campsite has just been awarded the best in the country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A campsite in North Yorkshire has been named the best place in the UK to pitch up as part of the AA’s annual ranking.

Every year, the motoring association holds the Caravan and Camping Awards as part of its UK “Rated Trips” travel guide.

Selected by AA inspectors for outstanding overall quality and customer care, the 2025/26 list of the best caravan parks and campsites has been revealed.

This year, St Helens in the Park in Wykeham, North Yorkshire, was crowned AA’s overall campsite of the year.

The 36-acre site, near Scarborough, was recognised for its landscaped grounds and intimate, tree-screened areas – including an adults-only zone.

open image in gallery St Helens in the Park, AA Campsite of the Year & Overall Winner ( AA )

The campsite also has several well-equipped camping pods with electricity, as well as a luxury lodge, which is offered as a premium self-catering option.

A cycle route leads to the surrounding Wykeham Estate. Amenities included a dog-friendly cafe with a garden, a licensed shop and a large children’s play park.

Available for tents, motorhomes and caravans, the site is also superbly situated for rambles across the North York Moors and the Yorkshire Dales, while just around the corner is the North Yorkshire Water Park for outdoor family activities. A stay starts at £20 per night, depending on the time of year and accommodation type.

open image in gallery Riverside Camping, AA Campsite of the Year Wales ( AA )

Coming out on top in the category for Wales was Riverside Camping in Caernarfon. It caught the inspectors’ eyes for its fishing permits, badminton courts and luxury tented lodges that include private saunas.

Ballater Caravan Park won campsite of the year for Scotland due to its peaceful riverside location and a fully-sanded boules pitch.

open image in gallery Ballater Caravan Park, AA Campsite of the Year Scotland ( AA )

The AA sustainable park of the year went to The Quiet Site in Cumbria, impressing the judges with its 90 per cent self-sufficient energies powered through solar panels, a biomass boiler and a ground source heat pump.

For campers who prefer something more activity-based, the Hopton Holiday Village in Norfolk won the best holiday park. The site was praised for its six-hole golf course, tennis coaching, evening entertainment and two pools.

open image in gallery Camp de Reves, AA Glamping Site of the Year ( AA )

Those who prefer something more comfortable might want to take a trip to Guernsey, after Camp de Rêves was declared the best glamping site. It comprises five safari tents and three shepherd huts, all fully equipped, while a communal kitchen and pizza hub keep campers well fed.

All winners will appear in the AA’s Caravan and Camping Guide, which has gone on sale this week.

AA Caravan and Camping Awards 2025/26 Winners

AA Holiday Park of the Year: Hopton Holiday Village, Norfolk

Hopton Holiday Village, Norfolk AA Glamping Site of the Year: Camp de Rêves Glamping, Guernsey

Camp de Rêves Glamping, Guernsey AA Small Campsite of the Year: Hallsdown Farm Touring Park, Devon

Hallsdown Farm Touring Park, Devon AA Most Improved Campsite of the Year : Eye Kettleby Lakes, Leicestershire

: Eye Kettleby Lakes, Leicestershire AA Campsite of the Year Heart of England: Love2Stay Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Love2Stay Shrewsbury, Shropshire AA Sustainable Park of the Year: The Quiet Site, Cumbria

The Quiet Site, Cumbria AA Campsite of the Year South East England: Whitefield Forest Touring Park, Isle of Wight

Whitefield Forest Touring Park, Isle of Wight AA Campsite of the Year South West England: Treloy Touring Park, Cornwall

Treloy Touring Park, Cornwall AA Campsite of the Year North West England: Old Hall Caravan Park, Lancashire

Old Hall Caravan Park, Lancashire AA Campsite of the Year North East England: Alders Caravan Park, North Yorkshire

Alders Caravan Park, North Yorkshire AA Campsite of the Year Scotland: Ballater Caravan Park, Aberdeenshire

Ballater Caravan Park, Aberdeenshire AA Campsite of the Year Wales: Riverside Camping, Gwynedd

Riverside Camping, Gwynedd AA Campsite of the Year England and Overall Winner: St Helens in the Park, North Yorkshire

