Is it reasonable to pay a Kos villa owner in cash?

Q I have booked a villa in Kos for September. Unusually, the owner wants to be paid in cash when I turn up. I am somewhat wary of taking bundles of euros with me. In your view, would it be reasonable to rely on extracting cash from ATMs?

Ian Robins

A Both your destination and your timing are excellent; the Greek islands are at their best in September. However, first you will need to pay for the stay. I recommend that you take the euros you need to pay for the villa, and then a bundle more for your holiday spending. Yes, there is some attendant risk, but I believe it is tolerable (last year I had to take $10,000 in cash to Nepal to pay for a group trekking trip, and that worked). Crime levels in Crete are low; take extra care going through transport locations in the UK and on arrival.

There are several reasons against relying on ATMs. The first: in my experience, electronic banking is not to be relied upon in the Greek islands, whether you are seeking to pay for a restaurant meal or hotel bill, or withdraw money from a cash machine. Next, all the ATMs I have checked out recently in Greece have applied substantial charges – upwards of €5 – for withdrawals. This reflects the costs of providing and maintaining the machines, and appears to be spreading across Europe.

Most significantly, though, my bank limits daily withdrawals to £500 or the equivalent (in this case, about €575). Even if there are two of you, each able to withdraw this sum, I imagine it would take a couple of days to generate sufficient cash – awkward for you and the property owner.

If you are persuaded to take euros with you, the next question is: how to procure them in the UK at the most advantageous rate? Ordering in advance at a decent rate and picking them up at your departure airport may be easiest. High street providers may be competitive, if you are buying a large quantity. Or, if you plan to be in London between now and September, try a bureau de change such as Currency Online Group or Thomas Exchange Group – the companies I tend to use because of their reliably keen rates.

Q Like many thousands of people, I received the news that ELO had cancelled their Sunday gig in Hyde Park just 24 hours before the concert was due to take place. We had already travelled to London and had booked a hotel for two nights, plus car parking, plus putting our dog into the kennel for two nights. The only recompense we will receive is our ticket money. Our travel insurance does not cover this either, as it is not cut short by one of our party being ill. Had we been informed earlier, we would have been able to cancel our hotel and the kennel. Is it worth taking this further with the organisers?

D South

A The pop legends ELO have been on a final tour, branded Over and Out. The last performance of Jeff Lynne’s ensemble was due to end the BST season at Hyde Park in London. Ticket holders were told about 24 hours ahead: “Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show.”

The organisers said he had been “battling a systemic infection” and that doctors had told him neither performing nor rescheduling was possible. We all wish Jeff Lynne a swift and complete recovery. Nine pretty solid support acts were ready to perform, including fellow 1970s sensations the Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood.

Yet the whole sold-out event was called off. I think this decision will be much-discussed over the coming weeks, as disappointed fans get their tickets refunded. From a travel perspective, though, I am afraid that the tightly written terms of the promoter, AEG, make it clear that a claim will not be entertained: “To the fullest extent permitted by law, neither we nor any other party shall have any liability to you beyond the face value of the ticket.”

Even if a legal claim were mounted, I believe a defence that you enjoyed the benefit of a short break in London might be accepted. Could you insure for future gigs? Insurance for cancelled events is aimed at organisers, not ticket holders. I know of no policies that cover the costs of travel and hotels when the gig is called off.

Q My two boys (aged 10 and six) and I are heading from Dover to see friends in Cornwall. We all have bikes and would like to build in a couple of days of cycling along with doing most of the travelling by rail. Can you suggest a stretch that would be safe, fun and not too demanding?

Stephanie S

A National Cycle Network route 1 starts beside the ferry port at Dover and runs all the way to John O’Groats in northern Scotland. The first stretch, from Dover around the coast to Sandwich and then inland to Canterbury, could be just what you need – a little hilly, but fun, and 12 miles/20km for each portion. Two relaxing days or one really challenging one.

If hills are not what you need, then allow me to direct you to the Kennet and Avon Canal Cycle Route. This connects Reading with Bath – a distance of 82 miles/133km, but it can be sliced and diced. However, rail access is patchy. Devizes would be the ideal place to start, except that the station closed in 1966.

So instead I recommend Trowbridge. An advantage of this Wiltshire town is that you can access it by rail without the need to navigate London with youngsters and bikes in tow. Take a train from Dover to Waterloo East in the capital, walk across the link bridge to the main Waterloo station and board the fast(-ish) train to Salisbury. Change again, and you can be in Trowbridge about five hours after leaving Dover.

You will need to cycle a mile or so north to the canal, but from then on it should be an easy 13-mile/21km ride through beautiful Bradford on Avon to Bath. You could overnight in the spa city and then tackle the quite different – but safe and rewarding – Bristol and Bath railway path. This is another largely flat and traffic-free route that includes an exciting stretch in a tunnel.

You will be taken close to Bristol Temple Meads station, from which there are plenty of trains in the direction of Cornwall – though you may need to change at Plymouth.

