We’ve been all over the world in 2024 – these places were our favourites

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Another year draws to a close, and it leaves behind a stellar list of destinations that The Independent’s travel desk have visited.

As you might expect, there’s some incredible diversity in our top picks. Most far-flung from the London office is Hawaii, some 7,000 miles and 10 time zones away; closer to home, we’ve enjoyed popping over to Europe for island escapes and city breaks. Some of the places we’ve made it to have been off the usual tourist track, while sometimes we’ve been back to ever-popular locations to get reacquainted.

In the last year, the travel desk has skied, surfed, cruised, ridden horses, cycled and, on occasion, propped up a beach bar or two – plus much more besides. It’s how we can continue to give expert, in-depth advice to help you plan your next getaway.

These are our favourite escapes from 2024 – and here’s to getting back on the road in 2025.

Marseille, France

open image in gallery Marseille’s Notre Dame du Mont district was named one of the coolest in the world ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

All eyes were on France this summer as the Olympic Games lit up Paris and parts of the south for sporting spectacles. Having shunned what I thought would be a capital swarmed with sports fans, I made a beeline for the Marseille ticket ballot – football and sailing events on the French Riviera – and found that the Provence port city is trending for a reason. In 2024, Marseille’s Notre Dame du Mont took the top spot in Time Out’s round-up of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods for its “rebellious spirit”, “colourful cul-de-sacs” and “graffiti-covered alleyways”. Given its once dicey reputation, I was relieved to find that this was all true. A maze of colourful streets, fromageries and a clear coastline, France’s coastal second city is even a summer spot for Parisians, with a charming old town, Le Panier and a vibrant culinary scene. Between spectator stands I indulged in culture in the Mucem museum, took dips in the Med and made the short drive down the coast for the pastel marina of Cassis and the unmissable blues of the Calanques National Park. Natalie Wilson

Read more: Best hotels in Paris

Oahu, Hawaii

open image in gallery Haleʻiwa was a favourite spot on Hawaii’s Oahu ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Towering emerald peaks, often cloaked by cloud and mist. Stretches of golden sand flanked by cresting surf breaks. The simple pleasure of a poke bowl by the water’s edge – a dish that feels like a celebration of the island of Oahu itself: bright, fresh, alive. The beauty and vibrancy – the ‘aloha spirit’, let’s say – unfurled before me on a trip to the 50th US state this year. Hawaii’s most populated island is home to its best-known spots: the patchwork of Pacific cultures and skyscraper-meets-shore vibe of Honolulu; the iconic crescent of Waikiki beach, buzzing with barefoot wanderers. Iolani Palace is a stately gem that speaks of a bygone Hawaiian monarchy (and a fascinating link to the UK). Further along the coast, you’ve got the memorial at the site of the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack. You might not know Kualoa Ranch but you’ll recognise its landscape from Jurassic Park. I adore – and, quite frankly, would move there at the drop of a flip-flop –the town of Haleʻiwa, on the North Shore. It’s the charming Hawaii you might imagine: cross the double arches of the Anahulu ‘Rainbow’ Bridge for colourful low-slung buildings, art galleries, cool surf shops and what I’m told might be the best shave ice dessert on the island. Benjamin Parker

Read more: The best Hawaii beaches to visit for a slice of paradise

Jinja, Uganda

open image in gallery 30 Wilson is one of the excellent affordable hotels in Jinja ( Annabel Grossman )

In October, I traveled to a small town called Kamuli in eastern Uganda to learn about local women-owned businesses, and while there I took the opportunity to explore the nearby town of Jinja that sits right on the Nile. Once a popular stop on the backpacker trail, Jinja tourism has dropped thanks to the building of a dam that reduced the power of the river rapids, making them less exciting for daredevil kayakers. This surprised me as the river is still an adventurer’s paradise, with more than enough white water to thrill most travellers. Along with kayaking and rafting, I went horse riding along the banks of the river and spent many happy evenings drinking a beer while watching the incredible birdlife on the river. There are some excellent budget hotels with a decent room for around £40 a night, as well as the stunning Wildwaters Lodge, which is worth a splurge for a night or two. Annabel Grossman

Read more: Stunning lodges for a luxe safari, from treetops tents to shipwreck cabins

Corfu, Greece

open image in gallery This Greek island encourages you to slow down ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

My family and I took a holiday to the Greek island of Corfu for a week of uninterrupted sun-soaking. After a cancelled flight led to a 24-hour delay to our long-awaited break, we arrived at a beach resort in Dassia. All week we did nothing but eat, drink, sleep and occasionally dip in the pool and sea to beat the summer heat. While the slow-paced getaway is not always everyone’s cup of tea, for our family a week doing absolutely nothing is sometimes needed amid our busy lives, as well as a chance to properly be present with each other. Sipping cocktails in the lobby bar while playing card games, writing quizzes for each other on sun loungers, and reminiscing over past family holidays throughout dinner is an experience I am very grateful for this year. Amelia Neath

Read more: The best Greek island hotels for sea views and romantic retreats

Łódź, Poland

open image in gallery Grand ballroom: The venue for breakfast in the city’s top hotel ( Simon Calder )

This handsome middle European city has an implausibly long main street flanked with impressive buildings. One of these is the superbly refurbished Grand Hotel, probably the best I have stayed in this year. As Poland is the land of luxury for less, you can book a chic double for around £130. A magnificent marble staircase led to a well-appointed room with weapons-grade wifi and a Baltic-sized bath. Entering the breakfast room was like wandering into a grand middle-European ballroom – which it is, with the added morning bonus of a buffet piled high with imperial dishes. The many attractions in Łódź include Manufaktura, a former factory reinvented as a leisure destination with some outstanding restaurants. Even the Starbucks is spectacular. The tourist office provides maps for rewarding self-guided walks around the city. Elsewhere, the Jewish cemetery is poignant and beautiful. Simon Calder

Read more: Check out your hotel before you check in

Zaandam, the Netherlands

open image in gallery Going Dutch: Zaanse Schans is a trip back in time ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of the most fascinating places I visited this year was Zaanse Schans, a neighbourhood in the Dutch town of Zaandam that has recreated a 19th-century village, complete with replica windmills and clog crafting. It even has its own cheese farm, with flavours such as chilli and beer. It is about a 90-minute cycle from Amsterdam, making it a great day trip if you visit the capital on a cruise, and a good way to escape the crowds in the town centre. Marc Shoffman

Read more: Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky Amsterdam hotel review

Paris, France

open image in gallery Montmartre shows off a laidback, quiter side to Paris ( Getty Images )

Prior to this summer, I had very little interest in Paris. In fact, I would probably go a step further and say I’m one of those people who actively avoided the French capital, believing it to be overcrowded, unfriendly and overrated. But unexpectedly finding myself in Paris during the Olympics with a few empty days to fill, I discovered a whole other side to the city. I avoided the tourist attractions and spent my days exploring the neighbourhoods. I drank cafe au lait in Belleville backstreets, wandered Montmartre's winding streets in the early morning before the tourists had woken up, and lazed in with a book on the grass in la Place des Vosges. Combined with a wonderfully smooth journey on Eurostar, after three days I was completely charmed. AG

Read more: The six Paris districts you should know

Varna, Bulgaria

open image in gallery Sun, sea and scandalously cheap beer can be found in Varna ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Looking for somewhere new for sunshine and shoreline – and determined not to give my wallet a hefty thwack – I set out for Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast in June. Varna might not be a complete newcomer to the tourist map (it attracts millions of visitors a year domestically and from Poland, Romania and Germany) but it’s not at the top of itineraries for Brits – something Wizz Air is hoping to change with the launch of a new route from London Gatwick. And I found it a delight. There’s a grittiness to the maritime city, so don’t expect Instagram-perfect shots from every angle, but that lends it character. There’s no shortage of hearty Bulgarian fare (though plenty of other cuisines to find), Roman ruins (including thermal baths) offer a window into antiquity, and the long stretch of sand will lure you for much on the day. And, if I’m being honest, I can’t complain about beer for £2 or less… BP

Read more: Inside the lesser-known Black Sea city that is a holiday hit

Arinsal, Andorra

open image in gallery This tiny principality gets the thumbs up in 2024 ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Haven’t heard of Andorra? Neither had I. But if you’re looking for a small country primed for skiing and a digital detox this is the place for you. With slopes that felt far friendlier as a newbie skier than the big hitting runs of French resorts and isolated from my beloved phone by Vodafone, the skiing holiday I had been dreading somehow became the most relaxing week of my year. Maybe it was the Alpine air, sparse slopes or likely the Fireball shots in Arinsal’s Irish pub, but for switching off and embracing the mountain lifestyle, Andorra gets an A+ from me. NW

Read more: Learning to ski as an adult isn’t as scary as you think – here’s why you should try it

Arras, France

open image in gallery Arras goes all out come Christmas time ( Getty Images )

I love European Christmas markets, and found an under-the-radar one in Arras, an hour from Calais – so it is easy to reach by train or ferry. It has a giant tree and sparkly baubles for great photo opportunities, plus it isn't as crowded as other, more mainstream locations. It also claims to have invented French fries so look out for the restaurants offering unlimited portions in recognition. They are delicious! MS

Read more: Best Christmas markets in Europe 2024

Antigua, Guatemala

open image in gallery Driving ambition: Simon Calder by the bus from Antigua to Magdalen ( Charlotte Hindle )

One nation to which I returned for the first time this century was Guatemala. The gem of Central America is still populated by almost universally helpful and friendly souls. They enable travellers to experience a volcanic landscape rich in indigenous culture. One vast improvement in the capital: better security. The spiritual heartland of Guatemala is the former capital, Antigua. You can immerse yourself in the municipal market saturated with colour and noise, and explore crumbling chapels of exquisitely carved stone – before dining on heavenly cuisine. SC

Read more: The more backpacking changes, the more it stays the same

Copenhagen, Denmark

open image in gallery Colourful houses along a canal in Copenhagen. ( Getty/iStock )

Two friends and I booked a trip to Copenhagen, using up what little we had left of our yearly holiday allowance and jetting off on a short journey to the Danish capital (it has taken me longer to get across London than it did this flight). Staying in a hostel allowed us to splash out on the everlasting hoard of pastries, speciality-brewed coffee and natural wine the city had to offer; the almond croissant from the Coffee Collective was our favourite. We explored the breweries in the Meatpacking District, spent a whole day howling with laughter on the rides at the world's second-oldest amusement park, Tivoli Gardens, and watched the sunset while eating tacos at Reffen, a large street food market. One highlight, however, was joining in with the residents in taking a leisurely plunge in the Islands Brygge Harbour Bath on a particularly hot day and thinking to myself that this could never happen in London – and that's not just because of the Thames’ murky waters. AN

Read more: How to spend a day in Carlsberg City District, Copenhagen

St Vincent, St Vincent and the Grenadines

open image in gallery St Vincent is known for its volcanic landscapes and emerald waters ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Before I begin my love letter to this Caribbean island, it’s important I clarify that St Vincent would’ve been special even without the Sandals butler. Now that I sound like a snob, St Vincent, in the lesser-known eastern Caribbean archipelago and backdrop of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, is known as the “land of the blessed” for good reason. Lunching local on saltfish bakes and callaloo greens at Ferdie’s Footsteps, drinks at a Rastafarian Bush Bar and a truck ride around the Grenadine island of Bequia – just some colours of authentic Vincy life – redeemed my previous impression that Caribbean holidays can be, dare I say, boring. Best believe the beaches and resorts are overqualified to host two weeks on a sun lounger, but it’s outside the gates where St Vincent really thrives, although honeymooners beware, there’s truly nothing sexy about the huff and puff to the top of La Soufriere, the peak of the island’s 1,234m active volcano. NW

Read more: I went to a couple’s resort as a single person

Hyères, France

open image in gallery Higher ground: Hyères in southern France ( Simon Calder )

One final mention of the nation that attracts more overseas visitors than any other: France. I travelled along the Côte d’Azur in southern France for the umpteenth time, but on this occasion I paused in places that previously I had trundled through by train. Hyères was the highlight: straggling down a pretty hillside and decorated with buildings from medieval to modernist. Bus 67 takes you speedily to some secluded beaches at the foot of the Giens peninsula. And while I would certainly stay in Hyères next time in preference to St-Tropez, I loved the coastal hike along the corrugated shore from the chic town. SC

Read more: Hyères, a forgotten gem