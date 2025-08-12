Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You still have several more weeks of glorious summer weather to look forward to in September, and it’s usually the best time of the year to visit parts of Europe where autumn takes its slow, sweet time in coming.

Head south to Sardinia, where the sea is still like a bath, or stay in a hillside villa in Portugal that comes with wonderful Atlantic views.

Montenegro’s mountainous hinterland is a joy to explore on foot on a guided walking holiday before eventually reaching the coastal big-hitters. For something more exotic, stay in a boutique lodge on a private reserve in South Africa.

Stick closer to home and treat yourself to a break in the Shropshire hills or check out the beaches and coastal footpaths in North Devon.

Wherever you choose to go on holiday in September, you’ll find some inspiration here.

Portugal

open image in gallery The waterside town of Caminha, north of Porto ( Getty Images )

Enjoy superb views of Portugal’s Costa Verde from the wide terrace of Casa Monte Santo Antão, a sleek, modern house on a hillside overlooking the waterside town of Caminha, north of Porto. Floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of light into the spacious living/dining room, which opens out into the shaded patio and garden with a large pool and barbecue. With three bedrooms and a single room with an extra bed, it sleeps up to eight people, but there’s also a small-party rate for four people. Vintage Travel has seven nights’ self-catering from 13 September, starting at £1,550 for up to eight people and £1,230 for four.

South Africa

open image in gallery Combine a safari with lazy luxury in a boutique lodge in South Africa ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Combine a safari with lazy luxury in a boutique lodge in South Africa’s Kaingo private game reserve, the country’s first savannah biosphere reserve. After arriving in Johannesburg, you’ll have a week in this chic lodge beside the Mokolo River, with daily game drives and plenty of time to relax in the pool and on the riverside deck. Travelsphere still has availability on this 10-day holiday departing 9 September, with prices starting at £2,999pp. This includes flights, transfers, accommodation and 20 meals.

Devon

open image in gallery Visit the North Devon coast near Combe Martin ( Getty Images )

You’ll be within a short walk of the beach at Watermouth Bay, as well as the South West Coast Path, when you stay at the Beach House on the North Devon coast near Combe Martin. Decked out like a log cabin, the three-bedroom house has cosy pine-clad walls, a fully equipped kitchen and a terrace with sea views. Helpful Holidays is offering a week’s self-catering from 27 September for £521, down from £567, and one pet is welcome.

Montenegro

open image in gallery See the magnificent settings of Montenegro’s Biogradska Gora National Park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Save £150pp on HF Holidays’ seven-night Montenegro Lakes & Mountains guided walking holiday that takes you into the tranquil heart of this small mountainous country. You’ll start in the magnificent settings of Biogradska Gora National Park, the Prokletije mountains and Durmitor National Park before heading south towards Mount Lovćen and Lake Skadar and finishing in the gorgeous port of Kotor. Prices start at £1,779pp, for a 22 September departure, and include flights, transfers, half-board accommodation and guided walks.

Sardinia

open image in gallery Stay along Sardinia’s southern coast for long sandy beaches ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Book by 10 August and save £940 per couple on a week’s holiday in the laid-back Forte Village Resort’s Hotel Bouganville along Sardinia’s southern coast. You’ll be a few minutes’ walk from the long sandy beach of Santa Margherita di Pula and staying in a stylish bungalow with your own garden and terrace. There’s much to keep you busy in the resort, with a large pool, waterpark, sports and a range of dining and bars. Fly on 13 September with Sardatur Holidays and pay from £1,665pp, including flights, transfers and half-board accommodation.

Shropshire

open image in gallery Make the most of the mellow Shropshire countryside in Bishop’s Castle ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Make the most of the mellow Shropshire countryside from your base in the handsome 18th-century Castle Hotel in the town of Bishop’s Castle. If you fancy a long weekend, book directly by phone or email and get the Sunday night for only an additional £60. It’s pet-friendly too, and the town and surrounding area are packed with great places to eat, drink and hike. B&B doubles in September start at £140 a night, and there’s also a dinner and B&B option from £216.

Mary Novakovich is editor at large at 101holidays.co.uk

