April brings the Easter holidays – right in the middle of the month this year – but also springtime colour, a return of greenery and a hint of warmth in the air.

Head to southern Europe for milder, sunnier days and a traditional Greek Easter, or jet off to the Atlantic for awe-inspiring hikes in the volcanic Azores. But if you want a final fling on the ski slopes before the season starts to slow down, try one of the high-altitude resorts in the French Alps.

Sometimes long-haul heat is all you want, and Goa’s beaches will give you some much-needed R&R. Stay closer to home, however, and enjoy tranquil walks and bike rides through the rural landscapes of the Herefordshire/Welsh borders. See another side of the English countryside by taking a narrowboat along the Kennet & Avon Canal in Wiltshire.

Whatever type of holiday you’re looking for in April, you’ll find some inspiration here.

India

open image in gallery Come to Goa and bask in average temperatures of 34C ( Getty Images )

Desperate for a post-winter blast of proper heat? Come to Goa and bask in average temperatures of 34C, preferably on a long sandy beach. Chalston Beach Resort faces Calangute Beach in north Goa and offers an immensely relaxing break surrounded by tropical gardens. Flop by one of the two pools when you’re not being soothed by the gentle sound of waves rolling on the beach. Goa Experience has a seven-night holiday starting at £1,339pp, including flights, transfers, breakfast and UK airport lounge access, for a 12 April departure.

France

open image in gallery For spring skiing, try Avoriaz in France’s Portes du Soleil ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If you want to aim high for superb spring skiing, Avoriaz in France’s Portes du Soleil fits the bill. Add ski-in-ski-out convenience in a car-free village that’s at 1,800m altitude and you’re set for a last blast of the season’s skiing. If the snow holds, you can meander over to neighbouring Morzine for a change of scenery. SNO has a week’s self-catering in a one-bedroom apartment at Les Crozats Apartments starting at £948pp, down from £1,238pp. The price includes flights and transfers and is for a 5 April departure.

Wiltshire

open image in gallery Make your leisurely way along the Kennet & Avon Canal ( Getty Images )

Take in all the sights and scents of spring from the vantage point of a narrowboat as you make your leisurely way along the Kennet & Avon Canal. Life slows down to an agreeable pace as you gently motor along from Bradford-upon-Avon towards Bath via two impressive aqueducts. Black Prince Holidays has a four-night break on a 57ft Princess 4 narrowboat, which sleeps four, from £1,149, departing 29 April. The price includes tuition but excludes fuel.

Greece

open image in gallery Join the festivities of a Greek Orthodox Easter near Kerasia’s beach ( Getty Images )

Join the festivities of a Greek Orthodox Easter – which this year conveniently falls on the same weekend as in the Gregorian calendar – by staying in an apartment in Kasomitria villa near Kerasia’s beach and village. Here on Corfu’s eastern coast, you’ll have fabulous views of the Ionian Sea as well as the Albanian coast. The two-bedroom Sophula apartment is on the ground floor with a covered terrace facing the shared pool and barbecue area. CV Villas has a week’s self-catering at Sophula from 14-21 April for £1,191, based on four sharing. Flights are extra but can be arranged.

Azores

open image in gallery Discover the dramatic green volcanic landscapes of Sao Miguel ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The best way to discover the dramatic green volcanic landscapes of Sao Miguel, the largest in the Azores archipelago, is on foot. This eight-day Walking Inside Volcanoes tour offered by Regent Holidays takes you past calderas, crater lakes, waterfalls, geothermal springs and glorious beaches, and you’ll be in the midst of fragrant spring blossom. You’ll be based in two parts of the island, with transfers to take you to each walk. Prices start at £1,625pp and include flights, accommodation, breakfast, transfers and guide notes.

Herefordshire

open image in gallery There’s peaceful countryside on the Herefordshire and Welsh border ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Immerse yourself in the peaceful countryside of the Herefordshire/Welsh border when you stay at Blacksmiths Cottage. This cosy one-bedroom barn conversion has what you want for a romantic rural stay: wood-burning stove, sumptuous furnishings and acres of woodland and farmland for long walks. If you prefer to explore on two wheels, make use of the free bikes on offer. You’ll be close to the Shropshire Hills and the appealing market town of Ludlow. Booked through Rural Retreats, a four-night break at Blacksmiths Cottage costs £444 from 4-8 April.

