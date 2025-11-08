These are best castles in the world, according to our travel team
On your next day out, our travel team urges you to swap glitzy city skyscrapers for storied castles, and giant shopping malls for expansive fortresses, as you discover the secrets and legends hidden in our favourite strongholds
Steeped in hundreds of years of history and with stories embedded in their walls, there are plenty of reasons castles across the world continue to attract visitors.
Standing tall as royal or noble fortifications, castles have been at the centre of some of the most significant historic events in the world, and many are still used as important cultural and political establishments today. Even better, a number of castles even let guests stay in regal rooms and cosy chambers, and a few will let visitors rent out the entire grounds.
With Europe being at the centre of historical castle construction, there is an abundance of castles at the fingertips of anyone travelling around the continent, while staycationers in the UK don’t have to travel far before they stumble upon one of the many 4,000 fortifications and ruins scattered around the country.
From gothic turrets on remote fortresses and whimsical architecture on dramatic rock formations, to eccentric interiors decorated by hedonistic royals, The Independent’s Travel Desk has rounded up some of the most impressive castles we’ve visited, as well as those at the top of our bucket lists.
Stalker Castle
Scottish Highlands, UK
On a recent trip to the Scottish Highlands, a region jam-packed with superlative country piles, I turned a corner on the quiet A828 and was confronted by the 14th-century Stalker Castle. This diminutive four-storey tower house is perched dramatically on a tiny tidal islet on Loch Laich, just off Loch Linnhe. It’s framed by mountains and, when the tide is in, appears to float in the middle of the loch. Its inaccessibility, beauty and wildness prompted me to research this fairytale fortress, which is now in the hands of private owners. While a limited number of tours run each year, the season had finished by the time I visited. No matter – I am content to let this mysterious place exist purely within the realms of my imagination. Fun fact: Castle Stalker also appears as Castle Aaaaaaargh in the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. – Joanna Whitehead, Travel Writer
Read more: I stayed in this Traitors-esque Scottish hotel – here’s why you should too
Prague Castle
Prague, Czech Republic
Looming over the city, Prague Castle's magnificence strikes you even from the other side of the Vltava River. After descending a breathtaking (in the literal sense) amount of stairs, you reach the castle and find it is actually a complex of palaces and ecclesiastical buildings that create a patchwork of architecture ranging from the Romanesque-style to the Renaissance. Standing tall in the middle of the castle complex is Saint Vitus Cathedral, with its spires jutting out to the sky, making it one of the most prominent Gothic masterpieces in the country. Pay a little more for an audio guide to make the most of this expansive castle with over 1,000 years of history. – Amelia Neath, Travel Writer
Read more: The perfect European city Christmas market break – with a hidden spa twist
Lindisfarne Castle
Northumberland, UK
Now owned by the National Trust, Lindisfarne Castle dates from the 16th century and has been both a Tudor fort and an Edwardian holiday home. Located on the Holy Island of Lindisfarne in Northumberland, you can only access it via a causeway – so be sure to check the safe crossing times first. Just like nearby Bamburgh Castle, the imposing structure is built upon black crag which is part of the Whin Sill, a distinct and dramatic rock formation found in Northumberland. The castle can be seen from the mainland, and this iconic landmark is part of the pull of a trip to Lindisfarne. A cobbled path winds around the castle exterior, taking you up to its entrance and and inside to look at the cosy furnished rooms. There’s a beautiful walled garden designed by Gertrude Jekyll nearby, and you can discover more about the island’s trade history by walking through local lime kilns set at the foot of the castle. – Helen Wilson Beevers, Content Editor
Read more: Castles in the UK where you can enjoy a Traitors-style getaway
Bran Castle
Transylvania, Romania
To behold Bran Castle – the alleged stronghold home of Bram Stoker’s famed Count Dracula – in all its Gothic glory is at the turret of my castle wish list. The actual royal residence of Romania’s final queen, Queen Marie of Edinburgh, may not have classic opulent castle interiors emblazoned with gold, but the rust-roofed 14th-century castle perched on a valley near Brasov will be the setting of a future autumnal weekend, beset with brown bears and sarmale stuffed cabbage rolls in Romania’s Transylvanian Alps. – Natalie Wilson, Senior Travel Writer
Read more: The unearthed wild cycling trail bringing visitors to the Romanian countryside
Schachen Castle
Bavaria, Germany
A fairytale castle this is not. In fact, it’s one of the more bizarre buildings that I’ve encountered on my travels. But I’m incredibly fond of Schachen Castle, which can be reached only by foot or bike in the Bavarian Alps. It was built by the eccentric King Ludwig II in 1869 as an escape from the stresses of royal life, providing him a place to enjoy the exquisite solitude on the mountains. The outside is the style of a Swiss chalet rather than the Disney-style towers and turrets that Ludwig II is known for. Inside you’ll find simple Bavarian decor on the ground floor, but the upper level showcases Moorish opulence, with Indian, Baroque and Oriental influences. It’s a curious little building in a remarkably isolated and beautiful spot – quite unlike any other castle you’ll ever see – Annabel Grossman, Global Travel Editor
Kilmartin
Scotland, UK
Castle stays don't get much more authentic than Kilmartin in Scotland's rural Argyll. It was built in 1550 during the legendary reign of Mary Queen of Scots and retains much of its spellbinding medieval character, with uneven stone floors, ancient battering-ram-resistant wooden doors, and the occasional bat. Owners Stef Burgon and Simon Hunt ensure your stay is extremely comfortable. Inside, you can luxuriate in standalone copper tubs, lounge on huge squishy sofas and fall asleep in immense king-sized beds. Stef and Simon have also curated a killer group of "experience guides", who take guests off to get under the skin of the area. Think foraging walks that end in a wild food brunch with cocktails back at the castle, a sea safari with Captain Ross on an antique wooden cruiser, or wild swimming sessions starting in the castle's wild pool, then venturing out to secret secluded bays nearby. – Ted Thornhill, US Travel Editor
Read more: Why you should swap the French Alps for the Bavarian mountains this summer
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments