Tired of Airbnb? Here are the best alternatives, from boutique stays to glamping

It seems that many travellers are growing tired of holiday rental giant Airbnb. Once lauded for its convenient service and unique accommodation options, focused around staying in the homes of real people, the booking website is now facing criticism for encouraging overtourism in many hotspots and drifting away from the original ethos of the company.

In fact, the Spanish government has ordered Airbnb to remove almost 66,000 holiday rentals from its platform citing they violate local regulations and contribute to Spain’s escalating housing crisis.

There are also horror stories of unfair hosts, badly behaved guests and even hidden cameras, leading many travellers to seek alternatives in search of a more curated experience.

To help you find unique stays in the UK and beyond, we’ve selected the best Airbnb alternatives, from charming boutique bed downs to luxurious glamping yurts.

Best to get into nature: Unplugged

open image in gallery Lock your phone away and nestle into nature at Unplugged's cabins ( Philip Scott Photography )

Relative newbie to the alternative accommodation scene, Unplugged helps travellers to switch off from their screens and detox in beautiful log cabins dotted around the UK.

With a locked box to stow away your devices, the off-grid cabins encourage visitors to embrace the natural world around them with a physical map to plan walks, and board games to enjoy in the evening. All cabins are little more than an hour from cities like London, Manchester and Bristol, so re ideal for conveniently whisking people away from the hustle of urban life.

To swap screens for scenery, try a hidden cabin in Staffordshire with stunning view and easily accessed hiking trails. From £450 for stays of three or four nights.

Best boutique stays: Kip

open image in gallery This sleek townhouse spread across three apartments comes with views over Mumbles Bay in Swansea ( Kip Hideaways )

With boutique at the centre of its ethos, Kip provides a curated list of self-catering rentals for two to 18 people. Using insider contacts and years of experience in the boutique travel industry, Kip claims to offer beautiful accommodation with owners who are passionate that their guests have an amazing stay. To remain honest, potential drawbacks for each place are listed next to features.

You need to be a member to book a stay, which costs £20 a year (or £4.99 each month). But once you’re in, there are no booking fees or add-on costs.

Opt for a stylish pad on the Gower Peninsula – a delightful springboard to the rugged Welsh coast. £175 per night.

Best for glamping: Canopy and Stars

open image in gallery No need to forgo luxuries when camping with this raised safari tent nestled in a fold of Cornwall’s countryside ( Canopy & Stars )

For those wanting to go wild without forgoing refinement, you’re in trusted hands with Canopy and Stars as the team has visited every single treehouse, cabin and shepherd's hut personally. Browse from the collection of unique and creative places to stay in the outdoors, from waterside retreats to budget-friendly options, including plenty that come with outdoor baths and hot tubs.

As a majority employee-owned, charitable trust that donates to environmental causes, booking with Canopy and Stars feels like you’re saying thanks to nature for the stay.

For family fun or relaxing with a group of friends in Cornwall, try this safari style raised tent. From £199 per night.

Best with dogs: Paws and stay

open image in gallery This cottage in Whitstable welcomes your pooch ( Paws & Stay )

If you’re tired of having to leave your dog behind when going on holiday or feel anxious when bringing them along, Paws & Stay may be the answer. The company has curated a list of properties around the UK which have been personally inspected by their team of dog lovers and owners. They look for enclosed gardens, nearby pubs with biscuits on the bar, and walks right from your door so your pooch has as a happy stay as you. There’s lots for humans too, with properties boasting style and character in sought-after locations such as Scotland, Kent and the Cotswolds.

Two dogs can join you at this stylish cottage with an outdoor bar in Whitstable, Kent. From £220 per night with a two night minimum stay. £20 per dog per stay.

Best for villas: Simpson Travel

open image in gallery Tucked in a fold of the Tuscan hills, this villa could be yours for a week or two ( Simpson Travel )

A caring, hands-on team with expert knowledge of the destination makes Simpson Travel stand out. Their heavenly handpicked villas offer idyllic privacy while being set in advantageous locations and you have a local concierge on hand. There are properties for couples families and large groups, as well as those that work without a car and even teen-friendly villas. You can opt for a flight and villa package or just the accommodation. Touches like a hold bag included, zero excess insurance on your car hire and a welcome pack waiting at your villa, help to make your holiday as relaxing as possible.

This villa tucked in the Tuscan hills would make a memorable family holiday. From £3,570 for 7 nights.

Best for historic quirk: The Landmark Trust

open image in gallery Swan around in gatehouse and domestic wing of Cawood Castle, where Cardinal Wolsey was arrested for treason by Henry VIII ( Jill Tate )

The Landmark Trust takes historic places that are in danger and carefully restores them into unique holiday stays. The story of the properties remains vital to each one, with original character and features lovingly maintained in medieval long-houses, artillery forts and the homes of great writers like poets Robert and Elizabeth Browning. Taking you back in time, the properties encourage guests to swap wifi for books that are chosen to reflect each one’s setting.

Slumber in medieval four-poster beds in this Tudor gatehouse of Cawood Castle. The property, which is half an hour from York, was once a residence of the Archbishops of York and was where Cardinal Wolsey was arrested for treason. From £344 per night.

Best for last-minute trips: Snaptrip

open image in gallery Snap up this cottage last-minute and enjoy the pretty Peak District on your doorstep ( Snaptrip )

For those travelling on a whim or forced to book last-minute, finding reasonable accommodation can be tricky. But this is Snaptrip’s forte. The company says it can find you the official lowest prices on the web for each property available. The properties are searchable by location or drive-time, making a spontaneous trip simple. And who says last-minute means compromising on style? Browse beach cottages, eco log cabins and places with a pool, and then book with instant confirmation. Your pooch can also join the fun, and the platform allows you to filter for dog-friendly stays.

Left your family holiday to the eleventh hour? This gorgeous cottage in Buxton is well placed for exploring the Peak District. From £72 per night.

Best for luxury: Plum Guide

open image in gallery This artsy flat is steps away from the best of Rome ( Plum Guide )

As a site that displays just three per cent of rentals submitted to them, homes on Plum Guide are the cream from the crop. To make this VIP shortlist, properties must meet criteria concocted with expert psychologists, designers, hoteliers, architects and frequent travellers. Far from being bland formulas, the homes boast quirk and character that you’ll struggle to find elsewhere. Guest experience is a priority – if a host cancels on you, for example, the company will give you a more expensive place instead.

Interestingly, the company has moved to incorporate trained AI into picking homes to show. They say this only adds to their speed, while guest can be assured that each stay undergoes a rigorous in-house home expert review before listing.

A saunter from Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain, this cool apartment for two in Rome would be prime pad for making the most of the spectacular city.

Best for home swapping: Kindred

open image in gallery Travel like a local with home swapping site Kindred ( Kindred )

Staying in the homes of real people brings personal touches and often means you stay in better locations for cheaper. This was, after all, the original premise of Airbnb. For those not wanting to forgo this kind of authenticity when travelling, it’s worth checking out home swapping site Kindred. The new concept works on a credit basis which you earn by hosting, and spend when you stay. As you just pay a service and cleaning fee it makes staying in sought-after locations more affordable. Each home is vetted and if you’re hosting, Kindred makes sure your home is professionally cleaned before you’re back. To start home swapping, you have to sign up to be a member (which is free) and you’re given five credits to start you off.

Swap your place for this studio in New York’s artsy East Village. There’s a $270 (£200) cleaning and service fee for two nights.

Best for UK: Unique Homestays

open image in gallery Finished with handmade furniture and larch wood roof timbers from the surrounding forest, Lost Cottage is nestled in the mesmerising Irish wilderness ( David Curran/ Unique Homestays )

If the selection on Airbnb feels worn out and tired, then the properties on Unique Homestays are the absolute opposite. From luxury woodland cottages in Cornwall to a gothic cabin in Shropshire, each stay is design-forward and is poised to let you escape into the most glorious spots on the British Isles. Choose your restorative escape by location or through collections like those with pools and dog-friendly stays. A pleasing plus is that they donate to a chosen charity after each booking.

This cottage, once used by mountain goats as a shelter from Irish winters, would be an idyllic retreat to experience the spell-binding beauty of Treangarriv in County Kerry. From £1,495 for a week.

