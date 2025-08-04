Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The latest opening from the sustainability-focused 1Hotel group provides an urban oasis in the heart of downtown Seattle – expect great food and a warm welcome in this chic, eco-friendly hotel

Location

Located in a residential complex in the shadows of the skyscrapers of Seattle’s business district that hosts brands such as Amazon and Google, 1Hotel provides easy access to the main landmarks of the city. It’s just a 15-minute walk to the Space Needle and to the iconic Pike Place Market, where you will find the world’s first Starbucks, a must-see site for coffee lovers. The hotel is also just a 20-minute cab ride to Seattle’s bustling cruise terminal, making it well-situated for passengers before or after a trip.

The vibe

The hotel feels fresh and new, having only opened in May after replacing and renovating the Denny Park Hotel. It is one of 14 sustainability-focused locations around the world for the 1Hotel group, yet there is a clear local approach. Guests are welcomed into the lobby by a living wall of vegetation in the shape of Washington state’s Mount Rainier and a ‘1’ monument using 575 driftwood pieces sourced from private beaches around the Puget Sound by local artist Rebecca Stigora. Nature is brought to life around the hotel with 1,142 plants across the site.

Earthy tones on the walls and greenery that surround the soft white furnishings throughout the public spaces give the feel of a safari lodge, where it is easy to relax before venturing out to the urban jungle of Seattle life.

open image in gallery Guests are welcomed into the lobby by a living wall of vegetation ( Marc Shoffman )

Service

Staff are keen to impress. The reception desk is staffed around the clock, which is useful if your flight is delayed. Check-in is quick, and a concierge will help take your bags to the room and staff are knowledgeable about the local area. Some logistics may still need ironing out – our late arrival meant the housekeeping service had understandably only finished their clean at 11pm, and we had to request a member of the guest services team to show us how to set up the sofa bed for our kids.

Bed and bath

The hotel has 153 rooms, including 45 suites, spread across 11 floors. Interiors feature teak wood floors, tapestry wall hangings, and floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking city views, including of the Space Needle. Soft cotton bedding, 55-inch TVs, and bathrobes make things feel homely, while sustainable touches such as chalkboards instead of notepads and bamboo-based tissue paper underscore the eco-conscious ethos.

Bathrooms are stocked with Bamford products and include both walk-in rain showers and separate tubs. A wooden coin also encourages guests to participate in the “1 Less Thing” program, letting them donate unwanted clothes to local charity Mary’s Place.

open image in gallery 1Hotel Seattle has spacious bedrooms and bathrooms ( Marc Shoffman )

Food and drink

Meals are not included in the base rate, but packages can include dining credits. Breakfast at Drift bar is worth the extra money, especially for the Tropical Blue Colada smoothie – a vibrant mix of pineapple, coconut and blue spirulina.

Dinner at La Loba offers an inventive fusion of Catalan tapas with Asian influences. Highlights include smoked candy salmon with truffle cream cheese and oversized crispy potato bravas. The menu caters to dietary needs with gluten-free and vegan options such as avocado salad and pesto-seasoned cauliflower.

open image in gallery The on-site La Loba restaurant offers a tasty fusion of Catalan and Asian tapas ( Marc Shoffman )

Facilities

There is a gym where you can take part in morning yoga sessions and recharge on Peloton bikes and treadmills. The hotel occasionally hosts events such as leather crafting and flower making.

There is no swimming pool, but you can relax in the Drift bar or in the many nature-inspired seating areas indoors and on the roof terrace.

You can even borrow one of the hotel’s electric Audi Q6 e-trons to test drive and transport you around the city during your stay.

open image in gallery Guests can relax in nature-inspired surroundings ( Marc Shoffman )

Accessibility

The hotel is fully accessible, with street-level entry, automatic doors, elevators, braille signage, and service-animal-friendly policies. Rooms with adapted features are available.

Pet policy

Dogs are welcome for no extra fee and furry friends get their own in-room bed and bowls. Dogs must be kept on a lead in public areas and aren’t allowed in the restaurant or gym.

Check in/check out?

Check in from 4pm; Check out by 12pm.

Family-friendly?

Children are welcome. There are connecting rooms and others with sofa beds. There is also a hotel package that includes a $100 breakfast credit, a milk and cookies welcome treat and a complimentary in-room movie.

At a glance:

Best thing: Watching the sun set and rise over the historic sites of Seattle

Perfect for: Travellers pre- or post-cruise or those looking for a short break in the city.

Not right for: Less adventurous travellers

Instagram from: The under-stairs chair swing

open image in gallery 1Hotel’s seat swing provides a perfect spot for people-watching ( Marc Shoffman )

Address: 2125 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA 98121, USA

Phone: +1 206-264-8111