While the idea of a golfing holiday might not appeal to all, eco-luxe Bajan paradise Apes Hill is so much more than a golf resort

Location

Spread across a natural landscape of 192 hectares, Apes Hill blends pristine golf greens with wild island gullies, regenerative gardens and remnants of Barbados’ sugar cane plantations. From a spectacularly high vantage point in the highlands – 304 metres above sea level – both the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are visible, and the breezes are sublime. Bajan locals take great pride in the purity of the air here, which travels across the Atlantic from Africa and is credited with the long lifespan of the island’s inhabitants.

Along with its golf courses, Barbados is home to gorgeous green hilltops upon which small towns are precariously perched, pristine beaches for snorkelling, surfing and lounging, a range of restaurants serving fresh fare, good vibes and luxury shopping, should you want it. There are historical sites that document the island’s past, while St Lawrence Gap and Holetown are the buzzing party destinations to head to for music and drinks into the early hours.

The vibe

Above coral rock formations, caves and banana trees stand rows of coconut palms, the resort’s clubhouse and a collection of luxury villas. These villas vary in style and size – some Spanish-style mansions wouldn’t look out of place in Beverly Hills, while others cut an imposing ultra-modern silhouette against the horizon. Some of these are owned by residents, while others, like the lofty Hilltop Villas with private pools, are available to rent.

On-site, everything is reachable by buggy – padel courts, restaurants and of course, the golf shop and fitness centre where a lesson with a pro comes highly recommended. Guests could easily spend an entire day exploring the property, taking in the mood-lifting scenery and keeping an eye out for a glimpse of the resort’s population of Barbados green monkeys. This is best done between December and April when rain is least likely.

open image in gallery The villas at Apes Hill are impeccably laid out and boast panoramic views from a high vantage point ( Apes Hill )

Service

The staff at Apes Hill are charming, ever friendly and always keen to share more about the property. Drinks and dinners are served promptly and the shop and club staff are great with recommendations. Given the scale of the golf course, it’s likely you’ll see gardeners and groundskeepers often, but as new villas are built and improved, there’ll also be construction workers on the property at any given time. The entire site and the villas are well stocked and clean– the atmosphere is elevated and luxurious yet with no hint of pretence.

Bed and bath

The four-bedroomed Hilltop Villas blend minimalist decor with high ceilings and huge windows. Muted tones and thick curtains and rugs contrast with huge panes of glass for a decidedly modern feel. Each room has an en suite and ample wardrobe space, along with king beds. The large windows and sliding doors allow for brilliant light – just be mindful of the many gardeners and construction workers while changing in your room.

Ideal for families and entertaining, the huge covered veranda features a private pool and sun loungers, a dining area and a bar and lounge area. These villas can sleep up to eight people and you’ll find every amenity inside – from juice, coffee and snacks in the kitchen to bath robes, ice buckets and hairdryers. Though the bathrooms are large with wall-length mirrors and double sinks, not every bathroom comes with a bath, but with rain showers and fluffy white towels as the alternative, you’re hardly slumming it.

open image in gallery The Apes Hill villas are designed for ultimate relaxation with built-in bars, pools and terraces ( Apes Hill )

Food and drink

Barbados is a great place to eat if you like seafood, but along with the island’s typical catch, Apes Hill aims to offer more locally-sourced ingredients than you’ll possibly find anywhere else on the island. Honey, fruits, vegetables, eggs and even edible flowers are all grown on the property as part of the resort’s sustainability pledge. The goal is to support the Bajan landscape, not expand in spite of it, something golf courses aren’t known for being especially good at.

There are two dining destinations to choose from – the 20th Hole and the Noisy Cricket. But if you’d rather stay in, a private chef service is available for a bespoke dining experience in the comfort of your villa. The Hilltop’s verandas seem purpose-built for this, so the experience is recommended. The view from the 20th Hole is equally impressive, and this al fresco spot is a great place to enjoy eggs Benedict or a morning smoothie. The Noisy Cricket is a more classic affair which blends Bajan and Mediterranean flavours. Try the marinated mahi mahi fish and sample the rosé touted by the club’s ambassador, golf legend Ian Woosnam.

Facilities

Of course, anyone visiting Apes Hill would probably be coming primarily for the golf. The par-71 championship course is a sprawling paradise, redesigned by the late Ron Kirby. It blends the soft flat greens you’d expect with gullies of fig and banana trees through the fairway and concludes with a bonus 19th hole on an island green. For those who don’t play, it makes for a brilliant hike and an opportunity to spend time amongst the indigenous flora and fauna. The course is unique too, in that all irrigation is sourced from a rainwater reservoir and the grass is zorro zoysia – a variety that reduces water consumption and the need for chemical intervention. There’s also the family-friendly par-3 Little Apes course, which is well suited to younger golfers.

The site also offers tennis and padel courts and a state-of-the-art fitness centre, where, alongside a traditional gym set-up, PGA-certified golf coaches can help you improve your game. AI tracking and swing analysis are just a couple of the features guests can make use of here.

A short drive from the resort are the island’s westerly beaches and, notably, the One Eleven Beach Bar serving food, cocktails and great vibes. Tours of the course and the surrounding areas by car can be arranged with the staff, and an eco hike through the gullies to see giant trees and soak up the sounds of nature is well worth it.

open image in gallery A hike through the island's lush gullies is highly recommended ( Apes Hill )

Accessibility

Most of the property is accessible by golf buggy but several of the main buildings aren’t step-free. The Hilltop villas themselves are accessible and laid out across one level.

Pet policy

Apes Hill allows two pets with a pet deposit of USD 300 per stay. Both dogs and cats are welcome but pets cannot be left in the rooms unattended.

Check in/check out?

Guests can check in 4pm; check out is at 11am.

Family friendly

Barbados itself is extremely family-friendly and Apes Hill is no exception. The villas have been laid out to accommodate groups of all types, and both the restaurants and golf course offer children’s options for eating and activities. Both restaurants also have high chairs and booster seats.

At a glance

Best thing: The stunning panoramic views

Perfect for: A wellness escape for your mind, body and soul

Not right for: Those who don’t enjoy an active holiday

Instagram from: The island at the 19th hole

Address: Apes Hill, Saint James, Barbados

Website: apeshill.com

