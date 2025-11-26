Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Look at the camera!” I called to my youngest son, E, in an attempt to get a suitable picture of him to be used on his very first passport.

He looked, but just as I clicked to take the photo, he lunged at me from where I’d perched him on the sofa, casting a shadow across his face.

He had just turned three and we were planning a holiday to Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands. But before getting excited, I needed to make sure we had valid passports.

I knew this would be a challenge, given the additional needs (ALN) that mean he interacts with the world in largely different ways to most children his age.

It took a few attempts to get the photo, but luckily children under six don’t have to look at the camera or have a plain expression — just as well, because the best I could do in the moment was an open-mouthed shot as he smiled and made to hug me. (There are also provisions in place for those with disabilities who can’t meet the passport rules, so while this step was an initial worry, it’s certainly not a reason to be deterred.)

open image in gallery E on his first holiday in Fuerteventura ( Mari Ellis Dunning )

Planning our first holiday abroad meant a new host of challenges to consider and I was conscious of ensuring we booked somewhere where my eldest, aged five, could enjoy himself while also meeting the needs of my youngest.

Choosing a destination with a short-haul flight time seemed like a good place to start.

I booked with First Choice, calling its accessibility line ahead of time. It wasn’t easy to pin down the right number to use, as the number at the bottom of the booking confirmation email never connected.

But when I did get through, the process was seamless. We were offered “fast tracking” which meant we could skip the airport queues, plus have access to priority boarding and mobility support.

While E has mobility needs and some Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) behaviours, he doesn’t tend to display any overwhelm in new places. For children and adults that do struggle in unfamiliar environments, however, the ability to skip quickly through the queues and get to a quiet place is invaluable.

open image in gallery E was not distressed on the flight, despite Mari's worries ( Mari Ellis Dunning )

Birmingham airport has a “Sunflower Lounge” – a small room with sofas and a couple of toys where those who need a calm space can sit to avoid the hustle and bustle.

My biggest concern was managing the flight, as children over two are required to be sat in their own seat for take off and landing, without exception.

I knew I wouldn’t be able to explain this to E, who is non-verbal, and frequently wants to be sat on my lap or held, especially in unfamiliar situation. But the anticipated short-lived difficulty of a flight wasn’t reason enough to avoid a holiday, especially given that we have an older son to consider too.

Meeting both their needs simultaneously is a constant juggle. We armed ourselves with enough episodes of Sesame Street to keep E occupied as well as a few favourite books, and luckily take-off was no problem.

As is so often the case, the worry was far worse than the reality, and, in fact, keeping my always-on-the-go eldest occupied on the flight was more of a challenge than entertaining E.

Though he can walk, E is hypermobile and tires easily, so he also uses a small wheelchair. Thankfully, accessibility was no issue once we reached the hotel, which had ramps and lifts for wheelchairs, prams and mobility scooters.

The splash pool was perfect for both kids – my eldest son loved the slides and E enjoyed paddling and watching the water. Going somewhere with ample entertainment for children is a must, regardless of additional learning needs.

There was a beautiful beach just a five minute taxi ride from the hotel, but it wasn’t easily accessible for those using wheelchairs or prams.

Luckily, E is still small enough to carry (just about!) so I strapped him into my hip carrier to make our way across the sand.

open image in gallery Mari's family made use of the nearby beach ( Mari Ellis Dunning )

One afternoon, we also improvised by pulling him along on a boogie board, which he seemed to quite enjoy, though I am conscious he won’t always be so easily manoeuvrable.

Adaptability is crucial in situations with ALN children, and the uncertainty of how his future might look, and how he will develop is never far from my mind.

Our evenings in Fuerteventura were dominated by crowds of children dancing along to the mini discos, chatting away in Spanish, English and German.

While E couldn’t join in with the dances or conversations, he enjoyed watching the other children, and the songs which played on repeat every night have followed us home.

As a lover of words, I have struggled to come to terms with not being able to communicate verbally with my youngest son, but amidst the multicultural crowds at the hotel, I was struck by how well children can communicate without language.

Each evening, I watched as my eldest son played hide and seek or shared out his toys with children of various nationalities, all wordlessly understanding each other, all dancing together.

How to do it

Mari booked a holiday package through First Choice including flights, transfers and all-inclusive boarding.

Tui has direct flights from numerous UK airports, including Birmingham, to Fuerteventura. Flight time is just over four hours, with prices starting from £74 per person each way.

A standard family room at Jandia Golf Hotel costs around £200 per night. The hotel is newly renovated and overlooks its own golf course. It’s a five minute taxi ride to the beach which has deck chairs, a cafe and accessible toilets. Book now.