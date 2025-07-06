Eurostar chaos as passengers complain of ‘slowly boiling alive’ on halted train

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurostar passengers were left stranded on a train for over five hours after it broke down in France.

Customers travelling from Brussels to London on the Eurostar on Sunday took to social media to describe the chaos onboard - with some saying they had no working toilets or proper ventilation.

Eurostar said the train broke down due to a power failure, and told passengers reaching out to them on social media they were sending a replacement train to complete the final leg of their journey.

One passenger wrote: “Stuck on the @Eurostar for 4.5 hours, stationary. Toilets full, electricity off & absolutely slowly boiling alive The fire service made it on with some first aiders, but still no official announcement for 3 hrs. They tweeted there would be a replacement train at 1:30, no sign.”

According to the Eurostar website, the train left Brussels at 8:52am local time, and was due to arrive at London’s St Pancras International at 9:57am.

But six hours on from their scheduled arrival time, passengers were still stuck between Lille and Calais.

Pictures shared to social media shows passengers leaning out of the door to get fresh air, before they were evacuated onto the tracks as they await their replacement train.

One person on board wrote on X: “There’s no communication. No air. No toilets. Just absolute chaos. This is baffling. Accidents happen, but this a live failure of management. Spectacularly bad service.”

Another passenger said: “@eurostar 1 word incompetent, from a passenger on train 9117 from Brussels to London.. no energy without water for the toilets or food, regretting traveling here.”

Some passengers in a lighter mood began playing guitars and singing a song titled “home” as people disembarked the train.

It appears the replacement train arrived at around 3pm UK time.

A Eurostar spokesperson said: “Earlier today, Eurostar train 9117, travelling from Brussels to London, came to a standstill between Lille and Calais due to a power failure, leaving the train without onboard electricity.

“To provide passengers with some comfort during the delay, train doors were opened to allow fresh air to circulate, and water was distributed.

“A rescue train was promptly dispatched from Brussels to carry out a complex transfer operation. This process, supported by local authorities and SNCF Réseau personnel on site, is taking longer than anticipated and is still ongoing.”

They added Eurostar will offer all affected customers either a full cash refund or 300 per cent of the ticket value in the form of an e-voucher.

The incident comes just weeks after thousands of passengers had their Eurostar journeys cancelled after two days of disruption led to “chaos” on the high-speed line.

Customers were warned on 25 June to delay or cancel their journeys after 600m of cable was stolen on the high-speed line near Lille, France, cancelling the journeys of more than 5,000 people.

It came after passengers faced long delays the evening before, when two people were hit by trains on the network. Thousands were affected by the chaos which brought journeys between London and Paris to a standstill.