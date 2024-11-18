Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Looking for short-haul winter sun in Europe? Turkey is home to a host of hotspots, and though its enormous size means that much of the north, including the perennially popular Istanbul, don’t offer soaring temperatures during the colder months, the southern areas remain comfortably warm in winter.

Destinations along the aptly named Turquoise Coast, where colourful waters meet fine sands, welcome tourists all year round, as even temperatures in the colder months stay in the high teens and low 20s.

Well-known favourites such as Antalya and Marmaris offer vibrant local culture and plenty to do for winter sun arrivals, though smaller and up-and-coming destinations such as Fethiye and Side are growing in popularity thanks to their beaches, old towns and historical sites.

Across its thousands of kilometres of southern coast, facing onto the Aegean and Mediterranean seas, Turkey is peppered with towns and cities that provide an ideal blend of pleasant winter weather and entertaining activities. Read on for a selection of the best destinations.

Antalya

open image in gallery Winter temperatures in Antalya average around 14C, with six hours of sunlight per day ( Getty Images )

The unofficial capital of Turkey’s Turquoise Coast, Antalya is the entry point for many Turkish seaside holidays. While it’s known for the plethora of resorts that populate the coastline surrounding it – from high-end to family-friendly all-inclusives and everything in between – this city is one of the most idyllic in the country.

A maze of winding, cobbled streets snakes up from the picturesque Kaleici harbour into the equally magnificent Old Town, where a slew of russet-roofed stone buildings house hotels and a host of restaurants and shops. In town you’ll find a series of parks and mosques that typify local architecture, and there’s enough elsewhere to spend a day exploring too, from the Duden Waterfalls to the Antalya Archaeology Museum.

Bodrum

open image in gallery Bodrum lies on the site of Halicarnassus, which was home to one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World ( Getty Images )

Another one of Turkey’s most popular summer spots, Bodrum is an equally viable winter sun destination, with average temperatures in February hovering around 14C. Resorts here offer all types of stay, from the luxury to the more affordable, and the surrounding area is home to some of the best beaches in the region, including Yahsi, Aspat and Orak Island.

While the city itself is known for its lively nightlife scene, it is also a haven for history buffs, with 700-year-old Bodrum Castle the historical highlight. The Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, the ancient city walls and the Roman theatre are popular, plus a whole host of other activities – such as scuba diving at Gokova Bay or a wine tasting at Karnas Vineyards – cater to those who want to branch out.

Fethiye

open image in gallery Fethiye lies between the other popular resorts of Dalaman and Oludeniz ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Fethiye has some of the country’s warmest winter weather, with average highs in December sitting around 18C. The area boasts golden sand beaches and turquoise seas, stretching to popular nearby sun-and-sea spots such as Oludeniz. Beaches are surrounded by towering cliffs and dense vegetation, with notable natural sites including Saklikent National Park and the turtles at Iztuzu Beach – the town also lies at the start point of the Lycian Way, a 300-mile coastal hiking trail.

Fethiye town is a sea of low-rise buildings stretching back from the shores, flanked by mountains and characterised by its quaint centre and harbour. Popular recreational activities include paragliding, hiking and exploring the historical sites, with the ancient sanctuary of Letoon and the Tomb of Amyntas dating as far back as the 6th century BC.

Side

open image in gallery Side is an under-the-radar winter sun winner ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A lesser-known and far smaller place than the other destinations on this list, Side is growing in popularity with tourists due to a number of resorts catering to package holidaymakers and an increasing awareness of its ancient marvels. With winter highs around 17C, it mixes clement weather with coastal beauty, historic charm and affordability.

The two main beaches in the town – East Beach and West Beach – are generally frequented by locals and tourists respectively, while Side itself is bookended by the Temple of Athena, down by the harbour, and the 2nd-century theatre that sits atop the hill of the old town. Scattered throughout are several Greek and Roman monuments, including the ancient city, though modern-day souvenir shops and restaurants are also found within its mazy streets.

Marmaris

open image in gallery Marmaris is known for its beautiful coastal areas ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A livelier, more energetic destination than others on the Turquoise Coast, Marmaris welcomes thousands of tourists every summer, from partygoers to history buffs. The aptly named Bar Street is the nightlife centre, though it’ll be noticeably quieter in winter, even if temperature averages around 15C mean that days can just about be spent at Urban Beach or Long Beach.

There is a particularly pleasant contrast between Marmaris’ yacht-filled marina and the narrow streets of the old town, with a highlight of the latter being the Bazaar. Inquisitive tourists will want to see the castle and the Marmaris Museum, while those wanting to completely wind down may prefer a day spent at the Japanese-influenced Jinan Gardens before an evening watching the Dancing Fountain in the town centre.

Alanya

open image in gallery Alanya sits between mountains and the sea ( Getty Images )

Alanya is blessed with striking surroundings, composed of the Mediterranean Sea to the south and mountains to the north. It has a typically Mediterranean climate, seeing around 300 days of sun every year and average winter temperatures of around 16C. The town itself climbs gently from the seas and up the hills and cliffs of the Toros Mountains, with the russet-roofed buildings scattered across the mountainside evoking the image of the towns in Italy’s Cinque Terre.

But Alanya is more than just a pretty face; there’s a host of things waiting to be seen outside the confines of an all-inclusive hotel. The Roman-era castle, and its 6km of walls, remain a must-see, alongside the 14th-century Red Tower, which has become the enduring symbol of the city. Another notable site is Kleopatra Beach, named after a local legend claiming that Cleopatra herself frequented the shores when travelling from Egypt.

Izmir

open image in gallery The Clock Tower is the iconic symbol of Izmir ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The country’s third most populous city may often be overlooked in favour of nearby Bodrum or Marmaris, but Izmir has a vibrant arts and cultural scene to add to its picturesque coastal scenery. Weather here is pleasant in winter, with highs of around 15C and six hours of sunshine per day.

Aside from its 20th-century Clock Tower – the city’s main landmark – the Agora and ancient Kadifekale castle are the main historic sights, but you can find the usual modern amenities, shops and restaurants on show around the pedestrianised modern centre, the Keremalti Market and Kordon Promenade. For great beaches, head to nearby Cesme, Alacati or Urla.

Kas

open image in gallery Discover a historic paradise on land and underwater at Kas ( Getty Images )

The seaside town of Kas, facing onto turquoise Mediterranean waters, is a sunny spot where the ancient meets the modern. Home to attractions such as a well-preserved Hellenistic theatre, built more than 2,000 years ago, several Lycia rock tombs and its brightly coloured Old Town, the historic fishing town has long attracted history buffs. Sitting at a balmy high of 19C even in December, Kas finds itself often basking in the rays even in the winter.

What this southern coastal town may be most known for, however, is its renowned scuba diving scene. Due to its magnificent underwater world, scattered with relics, walls, caves, amphoras, and even replica shipwrecks, the Kas Archaeopark Site has proved itself as a diver’s paradise. For those who can brave the slightly colder temperatures, there are a number of diving companies set up in the town to guide you through the crystal-clear waters.

Gocek

open image in gallery Opt for a luxurious getaway around the Gocek marinas ( Getty Images )

Despite its proximity to Dalaman airport (around a 20-minute drive), Gocek is less-visited than its Mediterranean neighbours. The town predominantly attracts yacht owners who drop anchor at one of its six marinas, but has only fairly recently become a sun hotspot, only been discovered by tourists in the 1980s. The temperature does not drop below 10C in the winter and serves up around 300 days of sun every year.

Gocek focuses on quality not quantity, having a smaller number of hotels and restaurants than many of the other beach resorts around Turkey, but the upscale bay is boutique and luxurious, with chic cafes and independent eateries. Gcek is a hiking and cyclist destination, with plenty of trails and routes through the mountains. Boat companies and sea taxis offer tours around natural bays, hidden beaches and Gocek Island, an uninhabited, unspoilt haven just off the coast.

