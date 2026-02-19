Eight of the best things to do in Gran Canaria

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gran Canaria, the third largest of Spain's Canary Islands, continues to draw visitors with its exceptional climate, convenient access from mainland Europe, and a wealth of year-round holiday opportunities.

Beyond its sun-drenched shores, the island boasts an impressive array of high-end resorts, idyllic coastal villages, and charming inland towns. Its vibrant capital, Las Palmas, offers a beautiful Spanish urban experience, replete with magnificent architecture, a rich cultural tapestry, and a popular city beach.

Forged by approximately 10 million years of volcanic activity, Gran Canaria also serves as a haven for nature enthusiasts. Its dramatic landscape features volcanic craters and towering mountains, providing ample opportunities for hiking and trekking.

A slew of golden beaches and the rolling dunes of Maspalomas are unmissable sites, while the chance to try your hand at water sports or see well-preserved archaeological sites means there’s plenty to fill a holiday other than lounging beachside.

Here’s our pick of the best things to do in Gran Canaria.

Spend time in the capital

Las Palmas is by far the largest settlement on Gran Canaria, and as such it contains a little bit of everything that makes the island so great. Many will start with a visit to the urban beach of Las Canteras, a stretch of golden sands that extends for almost two miles, or a stroll around the old town, known as Vegueta, to see a range of medieval and Renaissance architecture and the Casa de Colon, a museum with exhibits on the voyages of Christopher Columbus.

The city also has its own modern art gallery and science museum, and a museum dedicated to the island’s pre-conquest history (as well as several notable religious buildings, such as the Santa Ana cathedral). The city’s main park is the leafy, shaded San Telmo, while Mayor de Triana is the most notable shopping street. Alternatively, get on your bike to explore areas like Triana and the seaside San Cristobal, a quaint old fishing neighbourhood.

Cross the Maspalomas dunes

The sprawling dunes of Maspalomas are certainly one of the most striking sights in Gran Canaria. Extending from the waters of the Atlantic towards the popular resort town of the same name, these sands provide a 900-acre landscape of rolling dunes that looks like it was plucked straight from the Sahara.

The dunes can be accessed from Maspalomas itself, but be careful not to litter. Come at sunset for the best photos, and be sure to explore the various sections of beach too; book a guided tour if you want to learn more about the dunes and see the best routes.

Kick back at the beach

Gran Canaria has almost 40 miles-worth of beaches to choose from. Maspalomas and Las Canteras are often visited due to their natural beauty and convenience, but there are dozens of others, from quiet and family-friendly to those with untouched natural beauty.

West of Maspalomas, trendy and tranquil Meloneras offers a laid-back experience near several of the island’s upscale resorts. Head further west to see the palm tree-lined, Caribbean-esque white sands of Anfi del Mar, or northeast to Amadores, full of cliffs and coves and proving a quieter alternative to the water sports and parties of Puerto Rico. Playa de Morganlies just 15 minutes away by car, and is popular for families and those looking for a scenic base on the island.

Hike to the Roque Nublo

The Roque Nublo sits at over 1,800m above sea level, making it the third-highest point on Gran Canaria and a popular finishing point for hiking. Standing at 80 metres tall, it was once a place of worship for the island’s natives, and now lies within a protected natural area and Unesco-listed biosphere reserve.

There are several routes to hike up to the monolith, with guided tours available that take around two hours. Popular self-guided routes can take as little as 75 minutes to reach the Roque, covering a distance of just under two miles.

Visit one of the smaller towns

Las Palmas may steal the headlines along with larger resorts like Playa del Ingles, Maspalomas and Puerto Rico, but Gran Canaria is home to a slew of beautiful smaller towns, both on the coast and inland. The aforementioned Mogan is a coastal example, filled with small canals and popular with families looking for a little more peace and quiet; Sardina del Norte is another delightful coastal town surrounded by clear waters. Agaete is a charming coastal town of colourful houses, a charming historic quarter and crystalline natural pools.

Towns including Teror and Tejeda are good places to see traditional Canarian architecture, old churches and countryside views. Other towns have different selling points, from the Gothic Revival cathedral and rum distillery of Arucas to the archaeological sites of Galdar.

Hike to the Caldera de Bandama

The Caldera de Bandama is perhaps the most striking example of the volcanic activity that has come to define Gran Canaria’s landscape. Located in the northeast of the island not far from Las Palmas, this crater measures around one kilometre wide, 216 metres deep and over 570 metres high.

The starting point for several hikes can be reached via bus from Las Palmas, and from there a number of routes can take from around 90 minutes to as long as four hours, covering up to 6km on some trails. Many hikers aim for the Pico de Bandama, the most prominent ‘peak’ along the caldera, for sweeping views over the northeast of Gran Canaria.

Try some water (and on-land) sports

Gran Canaria’s temperate year-round climate means that it is a great place to try your hand at various sports, both on land and in the water. Golf is popular throughout the year, with eight courses on the island, the most renowned of which is the Real Club de Golf Las Palmas next to the Caldera de Bandama. For a wildly different setting, play next to the dunes at Maspalomas.

Winds around Gran Canaria make it especially popular for surfing and related activities including wind surfing, while paddle boarding, kayaking and jet skiing are also possible. Beaches like Puerto Rico, Anfi, Maspalomas and Taurito are all home to specialised water sports companies, and there are also established surf schools at Las Canteras and Playa del Ingles.

Discover the island’s caves

The island contains two major historical cave sites, the Caves of Valeron and the Cueva Pintada (‘painted cave’). The former is a somewhat eerie series of caves set high in the Montana del Gallego that once served as grain stores for the island’s native Guanche inhabitants, while the latter is a pre-Hispanic cave adorned with geometric shapes. Tours show visitors the illustrations from within a glass room, with separate reconstructions of ancient dwellings also available to explore.

Other cave sites to explore include the ‘Four Doors’ of Mount Bermeja and the Cuevas del Rey near the small village of El Roque, while some of the most picturesque swimming caves include those at Taurito beach and the Cave of a Thousand Colours in Telde.

