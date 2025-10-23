Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you're planning a trip away this winter, there is no better time to embrace the cold and fly to one of the most magical places in the world: Lapland.

From children seeking a visit with Santa Claus to multigenerational family groups taking on the snowy wilderness with husky sledding and couples looking for a romantic few days tucked up in a cosy cabin, Lapland has plenty of opportunities to enjoy the winter wonderland.

This bucket-list destination ticks all of these boxes alongside wildlife encounters, Sámi cultural experiences and the chance of seeing the Northern Lights.

If a once-in-a-lifetime holiday to Lapland is at the top of your Christmas list, now’s the time to book – the sell-out spot is at its most popular during the December festivities as children flock to the toyshop while grown-ups soak up midday sauna sessions.

Winter sunlight hours may be short during the polar night with temperatures often dipping below -9C, but Lapland days remain packed with unique activities and novel stays in ice palaces, glass igloos and tree houses.

With so many all-inclusive stays, snow sports tours and luxury holiday options in the Santa-centric land, here’s The Independent’s pick of packages to transport you to the magic of the Arctic Circle this Christmas season.

The best Lapland holidays 2025

1. Swedish Lapland Experience

Best: Family luxury holiday

open image in gallery Go river kayaking with the family before retreating to a luxury lodge in Sweden ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Lapland crosses the utmost northern borders of Finland, Norway and Sweden’s dense forests, but the rural Scandinavian landscape is not without its luxuries. Tailored tours, wood-fired hot tubs and private chefs bring home comforts to the wilderness for travellers willing to splash the cash stress-free on a Christmas fairytale holiday.

Off the Map Travel offers a four-night Swedish Lapland Experience with a unique luxury stay on Sweden’s Arctic coast, including accommodation in a log cabin retreat next to the frozen bay of Bothnia, transfers, activities and locally-sourced evening meals. Guests can enjoy river kayaking, hovercrafting over the ice packs of the frozen sea and a snowmobile sled tour of the Northern Lights. After a few evenings in the cosy forest lodge, families will spend their final night in a treehouse shaped like a UFO. This holiday is ideal for multigenerational families who are looking to immerse themselves in outdoor adventure during the day before heading back to the lodge in the evenings for cosy family time.

From £2,500pp (excluding flights). Book here.

2. Arctic Aurora Activity Holiday in Finnish Lapland

Best: Northern Lights holiday

open image in gallery Search for the colourful waltz of the Aurora Borealis in Finland ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Viewing the Northern Lights is one of the most popular adventures to top a travel bucket list – after all, the natural world puts on few more spectacular shows. Travellers can hunt the aurora in chilling temperatures from paths off the beaten track, in the sky on a hot air balloon ride or from the comfort of a glass igloo, with a lucky few witnessing the clear and colourful skies during their Arctic adventure.

Discover the romance of the aurora borealis with Aurora Zone on a four-night Arctic Activity Holiday in Inari, Finnish Lapland. Trip excursions such as a snowmobile safari, dog sledding and snowshoeing fill days in the Sámi culture’s capital, with nighttime excursions spent searching for the vibrant hues of the Northern Lights. Intrepid travellers will stay at the Wilderness Hotel Juuta in the heart of the Inari village, with standard and premium rooms or riverside suites on offer. The holiday package includes return flights from London, transfers, accommodation, half-board meals, all activities, and cold-weather clothing for the duration of your Lapland stay.

From £2,335pp (including flights). Book here.

3. Santa’s Magic in Finnish Lapland

Best: For Christmas festivities

open image in gallery Reindeer sleigh rides are included in this Santa-themed trip ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Santa’s holiday home, Lapland, is where you’ll find the picture-perfect scenes of Christmas cards: reindeer, igloos and snow-dusted trees.

There is plenty more to discover across Finnish Lapland, such as the vibrant ski town of Saariselkä, where Santa Claus Trips runs magical holidays for families. The trip includes return flights from the UK, half-board meals and accommodation in a choice of five different hotel accommodations for two nights. Festive highlights include s a private meeting with Santa, a magical igloo elves show, and husky and reindeer sleigh rides, as well as plenty of snow and ice activities like snow hockey, crazy reindeer golf, tandem skiing, tobogganing and kick sledding.

From £1,069 per adult (including flights), limited free child places on selected departures. Book here.

4. Icehotel Break in Swedish Lapland

Best: For snowsports

open image in gallery Explore the wilderness on snowmobiling excursions ( Getty Images )

What could be more exhilarating than taking to the ice by day and sleeping on it by night? Lapland’s snowsports offerings, from skiing to ice skating and (slightly tamer) sleigh riding behind reindeer or huskies, come in abundance, so the winter fun doesn’t have to stop at Santa, and accommodation doesn’t need to be boring.

Discover the World offers a three-night stay at the Icehotel in Jukkasjarvi, Sweden, one of the “coolest” places in the world to spend the night. The hotel is crafted using ice from the frozen River Torne by some of the world’s leading ice sculptors, and it stays standing until springtime when it melts back into the river. Inside, you will find beds made from blocks of ice, ice chandeliers and individually themed art suites with hand-carved final touches. Typically, guests will only spend one night inside the spectacular ice rooms before retreating to a warmer hotel or chalet room for another two nights. Here, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing and husky sledding excursions combine with evenings spent eating and drinking in the bar.

From £686pp (excluding flights). Book now.

5. Santa Breaks in Yllas

Best: Family holiday

open image in gallery Spend a long weekend in Rovaniemi’s Christmas Village ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Santa trips, skiing holidays and nights spent seeking the bewitching Northern Lights are the perfect ingredients for a family winter holiday, regardless of the Arctic temperatures. Kids of all ages will love the unique magic of the dynamic landscape and its snow-based activities, and visits to Father Christmas are bound to be a hit – even with the non-believers – so long as you wrap up warm and let imaginations run wild.

Inghams provides four or seven-night holidays for families. The package includes return flights from Bristol, Manchester or Gatwick and a half-board stay at the family-friendly Akäs (Snow Elf) Hotel & Alp Apartments, which includes private saunas in-room, free use of an indoor swimming pool at the resort and spa treatments for an extra charge. One or two bedroom kitchenette apartments sleep up to six people, some of which come with a fireplace with wood included. The colourful village centre is just a five-minute walk away, while excursions such as a snowmobile safari or ski and snowboard adventures can be booked for an added fee. Little ones will have a special visit to Santa’s wilderness hideaway included in the holiday, while the whole family can enjoy a festive feast on their final night with games and music.

From 939pp (including flights). Book here.

6. New Year Lapland Arctic Adventure in Finland

Best: All-inclusive package

open image in gallery Experience the magic of Lapland with accommodation, flights and tours included ( Getty Images )

During the Christmas holidays, demand for Lapland holidays is high, often attracting a price tag to match. While a truly budget break to this winter wonderland is extremely rare, all-inclusive packages often slash the cost of high-paced activity days, and are well worth it to see the magic and charm of this secluded spot for yourself.

Canterbury Holidays New Year Lapland Arctic Adventure is the ultimate six-night activity holiday to Lapland. Extend the magic of Christmas and experience the winter wonderland of Finnish Lapland. Return flights, excursions, six nights' accommodation in either a hotel, apartment, log cabin or villa, cosy thermal suits and boots and a New Year’s Eve dinner and party are all included in the stay. Visits to Europe’s only amethyst miner and reindeer sleigh safaris also fill days of post-Christmas bliss on this NYE adventure.

From £1,855pp (including flights). Book here.

7. Finnish Lapland

Best: For off-grid explorers

open image in gallery Slip on your snowshoes and go off-piste to Lapland’s secluded corners ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Enjoying the solitude of nature while coping with extreme temperatures is all part of being a Finn. To live like the locals, go off-grid on a Lapland holiday with snowshoe walks to remote farms, and fight the cold with a glass of salmari to get even closer to the heart of the Sámi culture.

Intrepid Travel offers an eight-day journey through Finnish Lapland in winter, so strap on your hiking boots and crunch through snow-dusted woodlands as you travel from Helsinki to Rovaniemi across the pristine landscape. Dog sledging, a reindeer farm visit, a traditional Finnish smoke sauna, and the famous “Santa Claus Express” overnight train are all highlights. Breakfasts, transport, accommodation and activities are all included in the cost of this trip.

From £2,895pp (excluding flights). Book here.

8. Finnish Lapland and the Arctic Circle

Best: For romantic retreats

open image in gallery Adult breaks under the stars are plenty in the land of Christmas ( Getty Images )

There’s a romance to the campfire cabins and snow-topped saunas of Lapland. Think charming traditions, pastel-hued skies and authentic natural landscapes in secluded woodlands – best enjoyed while riding a snowmobile for two, or a sleigh pulled by reindeer – as a backdrop to long weekends for lovebirds.

Untold Story Travel offers six-night private tours of Finnish Lapland and the Arctic Circle. Accommodation options include wilderness cabins and Arctic treehouses, and the holiday is tailored to every couple’s requirements. Potential holiday highlights include a personal host to monitor Northern Lights activity, enchanting reindeer sleigh rides and snowmobiling across a frozen lake before spending your final night in a private glass igloo.

Price available upon request. Enquire here.

9. Family Magic in Santa Claus Village

Best: For trips to the “official” home town of Danta, Rovaniemi

open image in gallery Discover magical moments for your kids at the Santa Claus Village in Finland ( Getty Images )

Rovaniemi is widely regarded for being the place to go to fully immerse yourself in Santa’s Lapland. Santa Claus Village boasts Santa Claus’ Post Office, a husky park and boutiques ideal for last-minute present shopping right in the heart of the Arctic Circle.

Families who book with Trailfinders can enjoy a three-night adventure in Santa Claus’ Village, packed with exciting activities such as dog sledding, meeting big man himself in his wintery home and exploring the magical wonderland while keeping your eyes out for his helpers, the elves. Nights will be spent in a hotel in the town centre, except for one night in your own log cabin-style glass igloo, fixed with a glass dome over the bed and an aurora alarm to wake you if the Northern Lights appear.

Price available upon request. Enquire here.

10. Finnish Lapland Luxury Escape

Best: Luxury holiday

open image in gallery Partake in a husky safari withi this luxury holiday package in Finland ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

There’s no better place to live in the lap of luxury than in Lapland itself. There is a huge luxury market in northern Finland, largely thanks to its high-end resorts, designer cabins and a pristine, remote landscape without the noise of any neighbours for miles around.

Off the Map Travel is offering holidaymakers seeking a luxury retreat among the blankets of pure snow a five-night curated journey with a choice of hotels, lodges and spa retreats to stay in. For example, Jávri Lodge has glass-roofed suites for aurora watching, gourmet meals and wellness rituals including saunas, ice swimming and fireside recovery. As part of your trip, a husky safari will be arranged in the snowy wilderness, as well as late-night aurora borealis spotting and snowmobile tours.

From £4,399pp (excluding flights). Book here.