Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s funny how treasured holiday memories are often born out of the most unexpected moments.

I remember, as a young child, laughing hysterically as my family found every space to stretch bodies in a tiny Vauxhall Nova for an overnight sleep in lay-by outside Paris after failing to find a single hotel room.

I’ll never forget the relieved look on my mother’s face when my father and I eventually returned, thankfully unscathed, from a longer-than-planned trek in the Nevada desert, or the simple joy of kicking around empty ice cream cartons for goals in a deserted Lisbon street.

My childhood holidays were done simply, and independently (so far as a copy of a Rough Guide would allow my parents to be, anyway).

Any sort of pre-planned week of events or activities under the banner of a package holiday was pooh poohed by my father. Best to find yourself lost, surrounded by people speaking a foreign language, than be whisked around by a holiday rep was his mantra.

open image in gallery Domaine Des Ormes is village full of family activities located in Brittany ( Eurocamp )

Read more: This hotel in Crete ticks the boxes for a fun-filled family holiday

The drawing out of stickmen on paper napkins to illustrate the need for a hotel room for five was not unusual for my father, who himself was taken by his mother on a holiday to Yugoslavia, then a Communist state run by dictator Tito.

Such a thirst for adventure, even if it leads to uncomfortable events, runs in the family.

I mean no snobbery when I say I avoid package holidays. Seen as a quick, easy and cost-effective option, two-thirds of people who travel abroad booked them last year, with their popularity rising, with resorts in Spain, Greece and Italy the most-visited.

However, after an all inclusive holiday in Girona, with my kids aged one and two, my partner and I felt this year, two years on, was the time to rekindle the spirit of our childhood holidays.

open image in gallery A look across the central park area at the resort, with the zip wire going overhead ( Alex Ross/The Independent )

From the moment we arrived at Eurocamp’s five-star Domaine des Ormes, we knew we’d found the perfect match.

After a relatively short two-hour drive from Cherbourg, where we had caught the four-hour Brittany Ferries boat from Poole, we slowly pulled into the impressive park, our necks craning to look up at the huge treetop adventure course overhead.

To our righthand side, we quickly made out the glass dome of the huge swimming pool complex at the park’s heart. Then we saw families on bikes, a line of small horses ridden by children and a calm lake with pedalos.

A five-minute walk from the “village centre” of the park was our home for the week, a three-bedroom Premium Lodge, which was a comfortable, spacious mobile home with covered decking, a fridge and freezer, oven cooker and shower.

Read more: I found the secret to having a relaxing holiday as a single mum

open image in gallery The Premium Lodge was spacious with a shared living room and kitchen equipped with a fridge, oven and freezer, with a decking area outside ( Alex Ross/The Independent )

With hardly any cars using the road outside, we felt confident to let the kids scoot around as we happily immersed ourselves into our new surroundings.

A helpful mobile phone app displayed the daily evening events, including a winter-themed show and football tournament, plus a huge array of activities, from archery to zip wires to crazy golf.

The highlight of the park, set within 400 acres of woodland countryside, was the pool complex, both indoor and outdoor. The larger dome pool had waterslides, a wave pool, splash pool and a lazy river. For when the sun was shining, there was the outdoor pool with more slides, plus a shallow area of younger ones with a Jacuzzi. Both were suitable for our two young children, but would also be perfect for teenagers.

Away from the water, we could not resist booking ourselves on the adventure tree course.

Read more: Best family hotels in Europe 2025, reviewed by a travel expert

open image in gallery Our children were both able to try out the adventure course, much to our delight and theirs ( Alex Ross/The Independent )

Priced at around £10 for children, and £17 for adults, a range of difficulty courses were open for anyone aged from four, with the toughest course testing my limits for heights and upper body strength.

A zip line going across the centre of the park cost just £4 each for two goes each, with children aged from three allowed to go on, including my eldest, whose delighted face at the bottom was only matched by my super proud expression.

After some quiet time on the pedalo, just £1.80 for an hour, there was the good selection of bars and restaurants to get a beer and glass of white wine. This year, work had just been completed to enhance restaurant offering, with the newest being the swanky The Brasserie 1977. There was also a very popular pizzette. But for those wanting to eat in, there was also a very well stocked shop on site, with prices only slightly higher than outside.

open image in gallery The castle of Fougeres, about an hour’s drive away, is the biggest medieval fortress in Europe, and a great day out ( Alex Ross/The Independent )

Read more: How to do Disneyland Paris on a budget

We took each day as it came, finding a new adventure to take each morning, on the park and outside. The major benefit of being on site with a car was the ability to get away quickly and explore the nearby attractions such as Mont Saint Michel, under 20 miles away, or the nearby medieval town of Dol-de-Bretagne and the beautiful seaside resort of St Malmo.

At Fougeres, about an hour’s drive away, the biggest medieval fortress in Europe was a fine day out, where the kids watched in amazement as a trebuchet was fired. My partner and I later enjoyed the crepes in the cobbled street old town.

And for those wanting to leave the car, bikes are available for rent at the park, with the picturesque villages of Bonnemain and Saint Leanord a close cycle. Unlike at a package holiday destination, it’s not like cycling on an endless tourist strip. Outside the park, at Domaine des Ormes you feel like you are in France.

open image in gallery The port city of Saint Malmo is just under a 40-minute drive from the camp, and a perfect place to enjoy some great seafood, and an ice cream ( Alex Ross/The Independent )

From flower-filled windows to fairytale buildings and open table bistros, it is pure wind-down heaven.

The week came to an end with my family racing through the events we’d not yet got to. Horse riding, golf and paintball are just some of the activities to try next time.

Eurocamp was a holiday I’d never considered before – now, with children of my own, it’s quickly risen to the top of the list for next year.

To be honest, it’s taken me by surprise. Packed and leaving in the car, passing through the exit barrier for the last time, my youngest said: “I want to go back”. We laughed in the car. “Next year, maybe,” I replied.

How to do it

Seven nights from Saturday 23 May 2026 (May half term) staying in a Comfort two bedroom holiday home that sleeps up to four guests, from £1,430.03 per party.

Seven nights from Saturday 25 October 2026 (October half term) staying in a Premium three bedroom holiday home that sleeps up to six guests, from £494.76 per party.

Anyone who books their 2026 early by 31 October can save up to 20 per cent, by booking here.

Read more: Europe’s best theme park turns 50 - and it’s not Disneyland