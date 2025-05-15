Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An archipelago of just 55,000 residents and 70,000 sheep, you’d be forgiven for not yet having the Faroe Islands on your travel bucket list.

But, as European holiday hotspots start to sweat with crowds, this group of 18 islands, a self-governing nation within the Kingdom of Denmark, could be a quietly cool alternative to discover this summer.

The Faroe Islands may lack the tourist pull of their Nordic neighbours, but with fjords to kayak, waves to surf and sheep to greet, they’ve plenty of activities to entertain the intrepid traveller.

In May 2024, Atlantic Airways launched a direct route connecting London Gatwick to Vágar in just over two hours for an easier exploration of all things Faroese.

With a capital of clapboard huts, seabird safaris and waterfalls, here’s what awaits in the Faroe Islands.

Tour the capital Tórshavn

open image in gallery Tórshavn sits on Streymoy, the largest island ( Getty/iStock )

The wonderfully walkable Faroese capital, Tórshavn, sits on Streymoy island with colourful clapboard houses, native knitwear and a national art gallery, Listasavn Foroya. For the fresh catch of the day, stop for dinner at Barbara Fish House, visit Paname Cafe to fulfil your caffeine fix or simply stroll between some of the world’s oldest inhabited wooden houses.

Watch Mulafossur Waterfall

open image in gallery Mulafossur waterfall cascades directly into the Atlantic ( Getty/iStock )

Mulafossur waterfall cascades into the Atlantic near Gásadalur on the west side of Vágar island. The dramatic landscape of blues and greens is one of the island's most memorable natural attractions, easily reached using a grassy path and a great place to picnic in the company of puffins.

Book a puffin safari to Mykines Island

open image in gallery Mykines is a haven for swooping seabirds ( Getty/iStock )

Combine boats and bird watching with a puffin safari from Sørvágur harbour to the secluded Mykines Island. The westernmost of the 18 Faro Islands, Mykines is a haven for swooping seabirds including the orange-beaked puffins, guillemots and kittiwakes.

See the The Seal Woman Kópakonan statue

open image in gallery The 9ft statue of Kópakonan (The Seal Woman) stands in the Mikladalur Harbour on Kalsoy ( Getty/iStock )

To embrace Faroe Islands folklore, the bronze Seal Woman Kópakonan statue has stood on the coastline of Mikladalur, Kalsoy island, since 2014. The legend tells the story of a woman who was once a seal, but was tricked into becoming a human by a local farmer, and the statue promises some serious scenery on a hike to the Kalsoy Lighthouse.

Kayak to hidden sea caves

open image in gallery A kayak might be the best form of transport to see the Faroe Islands ( Getty/iStock )

For an adventure close to the cliffs, hidden sea caves and famous Faroese fjords, a kayak might be the best form of transport. Several operators offer guided kayaking tours year-round, enabling you to paddle past sea stacks or take to the lakes for a more gentle glide in Faroe Islands waters.

Chase the northern lights

open image in gallery From November to February, the Faroe Islands are a great place to catch the elusive northern lights ( Getty/iStock )

Sat between Scotland, Iceland and Norway, during the winter months, the Faroe Islands are a great place to catch the luminescent dance of the elusive northern lights. With an isolated location, minimal light pollution and long, dark nights, stargazing spectacles and wisps of green aurora are especially likely on Suðuroy, the southernmost island.

Meet the woolly locals

open image in gallery The Faroe Islands are home to more than 70,000 sheep ( Getty/iStock )

It would be impossible not to catch a glimpse of the population of 70,000 sheep during a Faroe Islands holiday. With wool at the forefront of island style, the four-legged locals were also put to work in 2017 to document more remote areas in the archipelago using “Google Sheep View”.

Hike to Lake Sørvágsvatn

open image in gallery Lake Sørvágsvatn is famous for its optical illusion ( Getty/iStock )

Lake Sørvágsvatn on the island of Vágar, an optical illusion where land meets sea, is the largest lake in the Faroe Islands. Also known as Leitisvatn, from some angles the lake appears to float high above the ocean and can be reached by an easy hike for 200dkk (£23) per person.

Take a pony ride through the countryside

open image in gallery Fjallaross on Streymoy island offers bareback horse rides ( Getty/iStock )

To ride the indigenous Faroese ponies, Fjallaross on Streymoy island offers bareback horse rides through their natural habitat with a mission to save a breed. Two-hour trails around the mountain of Lambafelli are available from April to August for 1100dkk (£124) per person.

Visit the white church in remote Saksun

open image in gallery This white Lutheran church, built in 1858, stands alone in Saksun ( Getty/iStock )

This white Lutheran church, built in 1858, stands alone in Saksun, sandwiched by mountains and waterfalls. The remote village offers ample hiking opportunities, and Dúvugarðar, an active sheep farm, which opens as a small village museum in summer. The village is located on the northwest coast of Streymoy and is home to just 11 residents.

Surf in Tjørnuvík

open image in gallery Surfing might surprise you in the Faroe Islands ( Getty/iStock )

With rugged cliffs and crystal waters, surfing might surprise you in the Faroe Islands. Take to the waves in Tjørnuvík to make the most of the North Atlantic swells, with surf lessons and gear rentals available from the Faroe Islands Surf Guide between late summer and early autumn.

