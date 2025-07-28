Why you should swap Prague for the Czech Republic’s underrated second city

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I can’t help but let out an audible sigh of relief as I leave Prague behind, melting into a seat on a RegioJet train speeding southwards. The city I loved twenty years ago has lost its charm for me. And that’s not Prague’s fault – it’s mine. I wilt in crowded places these days.

Staring out of the train window at the forested hillsides, the wagons whizz towards Brno, the Czech Republic’s second city. As the capital of Moravia, one of the large historical Czech land regions, Brno is not short on medieval sites and picturesque pastel coloured buildings.

Today the city has a teeming live music scene, thriving art museums and, of course, excellent beer halls. Most importantly, there’s not a hen or stag-do in sight – this is a city that’s yet to be discovered by the crowds of tourists. These are the sites to see, and where to stay for a slice of city break heaven.

open image in gallery Špilberk Castle sits atop a hill and houses the Brno City Museum ( Pavel Gabzdyl )

Get gothic

The pretty city is home to a cache of churches, a cathedral and a rather spooky ossuary. The 600-year-old Church of St. James has a bell tower to ascend, but my tip is to visit the forgotten and recently excavated ossuary holding centuries-old bones of plague, cholera and war victims that are now carefully piled up in four small chapel rooms in the crypt underneath St. James’. It’s one of many subterranean spaces to visit in Brno – the former prison under the 13th-century Špilberk Castle, and the labyrinth under the food market are also creepy underground places to cool off from the heat of the summer.

Savour the hops

Brno is similar to Prague in a number of ways: architecture, language and the same flowing beer culture. Fantastic Czech beers that everyone knows and loves are sold on every corner – but without the drunk groups of sightseers. Overall, Brno is around 10 per cent cheaper than Prague, but you might experience something different during a night out sampling the flavours at Pivni Burza, aka the Beer Exchange, a pub modelled on a stock market. The prices go up and down as the night goes on, so purchase your pints at the right time or risk it and see the stock (beer) price rise.

open image in gallery The labyrinth under the vegetable market is found below one of the oldest squares in the city ( Pavel Gabzdyl )

Meander through art museums

Exceptional art museums and galleries are dotted around Brno’s city centre. The Museum of Applied Arts, hosts a number of shows, one of which, a ceramics and glass exhibition Made by Fire, shows off the country’s tradition of artisanal homewares. (These skills are still alive in the city: head to Ya Sama to try crafting with locals). Downstairs at the Museum of Applied Arts there’s a robot serving drinks in the cafe, which is both novel and a bit uncanny. Next door in Pražák Palace there’s a snazzy show about Czech metro design – font fans rejoice. The contemporary art show stopper is House of the Arts; the current group show Uncertain Domesticities features a yurt installation, a sculpture compiled of wooden furniture, and a photo wall of house cats.

Catch some galore

Brno is a Unesco Music City, receiving this nod thanks to its gigs and events throughout the year. Brno Music Marathon, held in mid-August, books a selection of world music – including jazz, folk, acoustic and experimental music – from more than ten countries. Outside of its festivals, Brno’s live music scene buzzes with energy. From indie and punk bands at Kabinet MUZ to jazz nights at Stará Pekárna and big gigs at Sono Centrum, most genres are covered. You can even perform yourself – head to Music Lab for its Monday jam sessions that occur weekly at 8pm. Entry is 100CZK (£3.50) but every musician who takes part gets 150CZK (£5.30) at the bar. Win, win.

open image in gallery Brno is the capital of the capital of the Moravia region of the Czech Republic ( Pavel Gabzdyl )

Gawk at the functionalist architecture

Brno is a gem for architecture nerds; think sleek lines, open spaces and a love affair with function over fluff. The star of the show is undoubtedly Villa Tugendhat. Designed by Ludwig Mies van der Rohe in 1930, this steel dream is mind bogglingly well preserved. It’s also very popular – tickets sell out months in advance, so book in as soon as you start planning your trip. Just around the corner, Arnold Villa brings a transitional flair where Art Nouveau elegance meets early modernism. And don’t miss Villa Stiassni, a 1920s beauty that once hosted visiting royalty. There are free tours on the hour in Czech but most guides will give you a brief version in English if you look puzzled.

open image in gallery The Tugendhat Villa was designed by the architect Mies van der Rohe ( David_Zidlicky )

How to get there

Lucie was travelling a guest of ByWay travel who arranged her train travel to Brno – taking the Eurostar to Brussels where she picked up the European Sleeper to Prague. This new night train route departs Brussels three days a week and arrives in Prague the following morning after a cosy night’s sleep. From Prague, Brno is a 2 hour train ride heading south. There are also direct trains from Brno to Hamburg, Graz, Budapest & Prague. Alternatively, there are direct flights to Brno from London via Ryanair. Flight time is around 2 hours.

Where to stay

Hotel Grandezza Luxury Palace

This boutique hotel is nestled in Brno's historic Zelnýtrh square, beautifully restored with a stunning hand-painted glass ceiling and marble mosaics in the lobby. Most of the large rooms have views of the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul and Špilberk Castle in the distance. Don’t miss the homemade desserts at Cosmopolis Café downstairs.

Grandhotel Brno

This classic, upscale hotel blends history with contemporary comforts. Located in the heart of the city, its stylish rooms allow easy access to the city’s attractions. There’s great dining in-house at GARDEN, which serves a mix of Czech and international dishes with an emphasis on fresh, local ingredients.

