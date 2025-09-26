The best Disneyland alternatives to visit across Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lot has changed since the world’s oldest amusement park opened its gates in 1583. In Denmark, sideshows and circus revues started a craze for entertainment, leading to the many types of theme parks we have today: fairy tale, cartoon and movie-themed spin-offs. All-ages toy playgrounds. High-octane assaults with rollercoaster brag and bluster. Full-spectrum kingdoms that present epic battles from history.

There’s still one theme park to rule them all, of course, and there’s no stopping Disneyland Paris – it’s Europe’s most heavily-trafficked theme park. Last year, more than 16 million visitors holidayed at the House of Mouse in Marne-la-Vallée. But the flip side is that there are many quieter, more affordable and — some would say — more memorable realms of storybook characters and fantasy lands to get your theme park thrills, minus the self-conscious pomp of Mickey Mouse. Here are our favourites.

Read now: The best family-friendly hotels Copenhagen

1. Europa-Park, Rust, Germany

Best for: All ages

Annual visitors: 6 million

open image in gallery Europa-Park is considered the biggest rival to Disneyland Paris on the continent ( Europa-Park )

Disneyland Paris’s biggest rival, Europa-Park is themed around European countries is mind-boggling in its ambition and gravity-defying in its rollercoaster theatrics. You’re here for a rush through a formidable landscape from Austria to Spain, via Ireland and Iceland, on around 100 rides and attractions. One has the steepest launch in the world (Voltron in “Croatia”). Another, a hypercoaster, hits speeds of nearly 80mph (Silver Star in “France”). The highlights merit a couple of days in the Black Forest region, so make a long weekend of it at least.

How to do it

Europa-Park tickets start at €52 (£45) for adults and €44 (£38) for children. Concessions available. Book now.

Where to stay

Europa-Park’s mini Wild West, Silver Lake City, offers tipis from €156 (£135) per night. Book now.

Read now: We swapped Disneyland for this German theme park – it could be Europe’s best

2. Efteling, Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands

Best for: All ages

Annual visitors: 5.56 million

open image in gallery Efteling is just an hour's drive from Amsterdam Airport and offers a magical experience for families ( Efteling )

First a 16th-century farm, then a fairy tale forest created by designer and artist Anton Pieck, now the largest theme park in the Netherlands, Efteling feels like a well-kept secret. It’s evolved since the 1950s into a mix of the twee (teacup rides and steam carousels) and the terrifying (Baron 1898 is a vertical drop coaster with all sorts of health warnings due to its dizzying rush). The park is big enough for at least two days and, unlike many of its rivals, is open year-round, with a helpful online crowd calendar helping you plan the quietest weeks to visit.

How to do it

Efteling tickets start at €46 (£40). Book now.

Where to stay

The Efteling Grand Hotel opened in September 2025, with family rooms for four from £508, including breakfast and park entry. Book now.

3. Legoland Billund Resort, Billund, Denmark

Best for: 2-12

Annual visitors: 1.6 million

open image in gallery Legoland, Billund, Denmark ( Getty/iStock )

It took 80 million Lego bricks (along with all sorts of nuts, bolts and technical wizardry) to build the first Legoland, and its 45-odd rides are the perfect vehicle to ponder the world’s obsession with the little bits of coloured plastic. Highlights include Emmet’s Flying Adventure – Masters of Flight, based on The Lego Movie, and the Polar X-plorer, the fastest coaster in the park. A trip to Billund is one in which you also have to make time for Lego House, an interactive museum, restaurant, shop, playground and tribute to everything wonderful and wacky about the brand.

How to do it

Legoland Billund tickets start at 329 DKK (£38). Book here.

Where to stay

Legoland Holiday Village has themed cabins to stay at, such as the Pirates’ Inn Motel.

4. Parc Astérix, Plailly, France

Best for: All ages

Annual visitors: 2.8 million

open image in gallery One hour north of Paris you’ll find Parc Astérix ( Sylvain Cambon )

René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo immortalised the characters of Asterix and Obelix in their series of beloved French comic books in the 1960s and 1970s, but it took decades later for their antics to be reimagined into a series of theme park rides. You’ll find this glorified Gaulish funfair one hour north of Paris, and the real winner is the attention to detail for fans of the original comics. OzIris is a hair-mussing inverted whizz into Cleopatra’s Egypt, while Le Défi de César is no less of a marvel — imagine a tombola-style spin through Julius Caesar’s Rome. Best of all, this summer has welcomed a steel spinning coaster dedicated to blacksmith Fulliautomatix (Cétautomatix in French).

How to do it

Parc Astérix tickets start at €49 (£42). Book here.

Where to stay

There are three hotels at the park, including Les Trois Hiboux, La Cité Suspendue and Les Quais de Lutèce, with B&B rooms from €88.40 (£76) per person. Book now.

5. Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, Denmark

Best for: All ages

Annual visitors: 4.25 million

open image in gallery Tivoli Gardens, Copenhagen, Denmark ( Getty Images )

This nostalgic funfair and pleasure garden crackles with Hans Christian Andersen-style magic. The world’s second oldest theme park, opened in 1843, brims with antique coasters and rides, some of which bring to mind the works of Denmark’s beloved children’s author — there are hat tips to little mermaids, tin soldiers, ugly ducklings and snow queens throughout. Andersen, in fact, was inspired to write “The Nightingale” after a visit, and Walt Disney absorbed plenty on a visit in 1951 while planning the first Disneyland in California. As well as the pay-as-you-go rides, there’s the terrific Pantomime Theatre and explosive parades and fireworks every weekend.

How to do it

Tickets start at 170 DKK (£22). Book here.

Where to stay

Bob W Østerbro Copenhagen, in a quiet nook of the Danish capital, has studio rooms.

6. Puy du Fou, Les Epesses, France

Best for: 5+

Annual visitors: 2.3 million

open image in gallery Puy du Fou, France ( Getty Images )

With no rides, the focus of this multi-award-winning park is history lessons in the form of immersive 30-40 minute spectacles with all the swords and sandals swashbuckle of a Hollywood film set. There are 20 live-action shows – from the raw thrill of Roman chariot races to chivalric battles of the Hundred Years’ War – meaning you’ll need at least two days to see them all, as well as have enough time to explore the four period villages, home to casts of thousands of actors and animals.

If back-to-school budget-blowers top your bucket list, then know Puy du Fou España, located outside Toledo, is another option. By 2029, a third park is expected to open in Oxfordshire.

How to do it

Puy du Fou tickets start at £40 per day for adults and £29 for adults. Book now.

Where to stay

Puy du Fou has six themed hotels, all designed to whisk you back to the Middle Ages. Le Camp du Drap d’Or, resembling a sort of Henry the Eighth campsite, is the most affordable, from £56.31 per person, including park entry. Book now.

7. Legoland Germany, Günzburg, Germany

Best for: 2-12

Annual visitors: 1.5 million

open image in gallery Legoland, Germany ( Getty Images )

Another Legoland? Hear us out. Denmark’s Legoland is the original, but Germany’s equivalent is more than three times bigger and a better family all-rounder. It’s a wellspring of terrific thrill rides (Ninjago The Ride is the most popular; Fire Dragon offers high-speed loops through a castle more Brigadoon than Bavarian), and it’s size means it doesn’t feel too crowded, even at the height of summer. Every theme park has its moment of revelation, and this one comes while strapped onto Mythica, a colossal wing coaster that spins you upside down, putting your brain into top gear at high speed.

How to do it

Legoland Germany tickets start at €39 (£34). Book now.

Where to stay

Legoland Germany has family-sized Camping Barrels with rates that include park entry.

8. Futuroscope, Chasseneuil-du-Poitou, France

Best for: 5+

Annual visitors: 1.9 million

open image in gallery Futuroscope ( Futuroscope )

To get the best out of this hyper-real, high-tech, tomorrow-themed park, you’ll have to stretch your imagination. It’s a place where you’ll end up riding a rollercoaster to Mars, dancing with a robot, or falling into a spinning tornado, all thanks to the Imax planetariums and 4D cinemas in which many of the rides and attractions take place. The trigger for all of this is creating something totally different from the usual theme park thrills, with pavilions built from stark glass and steel, not cartoon colour. Note, many of the sense-pricking adventures have a minimum height of at least 1.05m, so it’s best to leave the tots at home.

How to do it

Futuroscope tickets start at €49 or £40. Book now.

Where to stay

Hotel du Futuroscope offers B&B room and ticket combos.

9. Ravensburger Spieleland, Meckenbeuren, Germany

Best for: 3-10

Annual visitors: 440,000

open image in gallery Ravensburger Spieleland ( Ravensburger Spieleland )

Upper Swabia is full of living traditions, and perhaps its most unsung is that of Ravensburger, the German game publishing company that every household grew up with but may not be able to locate on a map. As it turns out, the brand was born in Ravensburg – located north of Lake Constance, southwest of Munich – and Ravensburger Spieleland is the toy company’s landmark theme park, with rides and attractions based on jigsaws, memory games and Brio train sets. Wonderfully, unlike so many other parks, the focus here is firmly on the littlest family members, with no onslaughts of sugared-up teens.

How to do it

Ravensburger Spieleland tickets start at €39 (£34). Book now.

Where to stay

Ravensburger Spieleland has themed apartments, Swedish cottages and camping barrels.