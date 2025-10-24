The Arula Chalets, Austria, hotel review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For alpine getaways, it doesn’t get more exclusive than The Arula Chalets, uber-luxe hideaways complete with a butler team, spa, private chef, and sweeping mountain views

Location

Wrapped by forested mountains and glistening lakes, The Arula Chalets sit perched above Lech am Arlberg, one of Vorarlberg’s most glitzy ski resorts. A car is needed to navigate to and from town, but there’s no need to hire one, thanks to the private chauffeur who can whisk you there in minutes. Once in town, public transport allows for easy exploring: simply hop on one of the buses from the city centre. Lake Formarinsee - recognised as one of the most beautiful lakes in Austria - is just a 30-minute ride away.

Read more: The sleepy Austrian village to visit for a fairytale getaway

The vibe

open image in gallery Large lounges are filled with cosy sofas and fireplaces ( The Arula Chalets )

This uber-luxe retreat comprises two adjoining chalets: the larger Chalet 1, with space for up to 22 guests, and Chalet 2, which sleeps eight (there’s also the option to interconnect both). Smart yet distinctly cosy, both offer a masterclass in slick, alpine design with a James Bond edge: think spacious lounges decked out with squashy sofas, huge open fireplaces, and artfully arranged bookcases. Sweeping mountain views and vistas over the fairytale rooftops of Lech can be spied from all angles.

Book now

Service

Stays here are personalised down to the smallest detail, with a discreet team of suited-up butlers on hand around the clock, along with a personal chauffeur at your disposal, and a dedicated concierge to arrange everything from heli-skiing to restaurant reservations. The whip-smart team picks up on preferences quickly: sommelier Patrick will learn your cocktail order within minutes, and chef Viola whips up three-course dinners on demand. Twice-daily housekeeping ensures everything stays immaculate.

Bed and bath

open image in gallery Bedrooms are fitted with floor-to-ceiling windows so the alpine landscape can be appreciated in all its glory ( Tiberio Sorvillo )

Bedrooms are angled to offer far-reaching alpine views, with floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies allowing for plenty of natural light. All are wrapped in warming woods and outfitted in calming palettes of greys and greens to match the forested mountains outside. Expect marshmallow-like beds, intuitive tech to control the lighting, curtains, and climate, and walk-in wardrobes. Bathrooms boast freestanding bathtubs and separate showers, both amply stocked with Zenology bath lotions.

Read more: I’ve been to A-lister favourite wellness retreat Mayrlife seven times – here’s what you can expect

Food and drink

open image in gallery Meals are curated around your wants and needs at The Arula Chalets ( Tiberio Sorvillo )

Meals are crafted entirely around personal preferences and dietary requirements, with chef Viola demonstrating a remarkable range. Expect everything from comforting Austrian classics (think spaetzle and strudel) to poké bowls and Asian-inspired three-course suppers. Drinks and snacks - including afternoon nibbles and a round of decadent hot chocolates after a day on the slopes - are always on hand. Meanwhile, mornings begin with generous breakfast spreads: local cheeses and cured meats, fresh fruit, and loaded omelettes.

Facilities

open image in gallery Indoor pools can be found in both chalets ( The Arula Chalets )

Lakes, mountains and direct ski access sit on your doorstep, but there’s also every excuse to stay inside and unwind. Both chalets feature private spas complete with indoor pools, Finnish saunas, and steam rooms. In Chalet 1, an entire floor is dedicated to wellness: an infrared cabin, hay room, and relaxation room - decked out with pink Himalayan salt walls and water beds, no less. Mornings unfold with yoga sessions and knot-kneading massages from the chalets’ visiting practitioner, while both chalets feature outdoor hot tubs and expansive terraces. There’s plenty to keep the whole family entertained, from games rooms, cinemas, a private ice rink, and even a wine cellar stocked with over 300 wines.

Read more: The most magical Christmas markets to visit to get you in the festive spirit

Disability access

The chalets are both wheelchair accessible, with elevator access between all floors. There is also an accessible bathroom in each.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check in/check out?

Check in at 3pm, check out at 11am.

Family-friendly?

Yes, babysitters are available on request, and there are bespoke children's menus, cribs, highchairs, and baby bath tubs. Chalet 1 has a bunk-bed room with an interconnecting bedroom for a nanny. The chalets also have a partnership with children entertainers, Sharky & George, who can be on-site throughout a stay.

At a glance

open image in gallery Games areas will keep the whole family entertained ( Tiberio Sorvillo )

Best thing: The level of personalisation: think morning coffee orders memorised by the butler team.

Perfect for: The whole family.

Not right for: Social travellers seeking somewhere with a bit of buzz.

Instagram from: The outdoor hot tub for panoramic mountain views.

Address: Oberlech 706, 6764 Lech, Austria

Book now

Phone: +43 664 4674616

Website: thearulachalets.com

Read more: The ski town where you don’t need to ski - this popular Austrian resort is full of wonders beyond the slopes