Virgin Voyages changes cruise fares and signals Portsmouth exit

Virgin Voyages is set to end departures from Portsmouth in 2027, the adults-only cruise brand has revealed.

It forms part of a strategic overhaul which also includes three new fare types.

Virgin Voyages has sailed from Portsmouth each summer since the brand launched its flagship Scarlet Lady in 2021.

Valiant Lady sailed from the port in 2022, as did Resilient Lady in 2023 and 2024 and Scarlet Lady again in 2025, including for the brand’s comedy cruise.

Newest ship Brilliant Lady also visited the port for a day during the summer.

Valiant Lady is still scheduled to sail from Portsmouth for its planned solar eclipse cruises, but European sailings will depart from the Mediterranean from 2027.

A Virgin Voyages spokesperson said: “The UK is our second largest market and such an important part of our brand story. Portsmouth has truly been our home since we first set sail in 2021, and it’s the only port to have welcomed all four of our ships.

“We’ve built incredible memories there, and while we won’t be returning in 2027, it will always be on our radar. In 2026, Valiant Lady will sail from Portsmouth on her highly anticipated Eclipse Voyages.

“Then in 2027, we’re focusing on where our UK sailors most want to go: the Mediterranean. With convenient departures from Athens and Barcelona and an extended Med season, we’re making it easier than ever for UK sailors to join us and experience more of Europe.”

Meanwhile, Virgin Voyages has also revamped its cruise fares.

From 7 October, passengers can choose from three different prices, known as VoyageFair Choices. Prior to this point, the cruise line has offered a single price, which covered everything from tips to wifi.

Pricing starts with a non-refundable “Base” fare, which includes basic wifi for one device per guest. Details such as passenger names, cabin choices and the dates of trips are unable to be changed, while dining reservations open 15 days before sailing.

The next level is the “Essential” fare, which is similar to the current structure.

It includes wifi for one device per passenger and restaurants can be reserved 45 days in advance.

Passengers will also be able to adjust voyage dates using a credit card and name changes will be permitted.

The top tier is the “Premium” fare, providing a 60-day dining reservation window, which was previously reserved only for suites.

Premium also includes wifi for two devices, a bar tab and a priority support line for pre-voyage information.

Guests staying in the upmarket RockStar and Mega RockStar Quarter suites will be able to book restaurants from 120 days prior to sailing.

Tips will no longer be bundled into any fare.

Instead, passengers will be able to pre-pay at a discounted rate of $20 (£15) per sailor per night or settle on board at $22 (£16) per sailor per night.

Virgin Voyages said the changes have been made in response to guest feedback.

Nirmal Saverimuttu, chief executive of Virgin Voyages, said: “Travellers expect clarity and choice from airlines and hotels, and Virgin Voyages is the first to bring that same simplicity and pricing model to cruising.

“This isn’t about gimmicks or fine print. We’re making it easier to book a voyage with confidence while knowing that once you’re onboard, the experience is unmistakably Virgin: elevated and unforgettable.”

