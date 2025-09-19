Viking unveils new Mekong river cruise ship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Viking has taken delivery of its newest river cruise ship, which will sail exclusively on the Mekong River in Vietnam.

The Viking Tonle will welcome 80 guests per sailing and has 50 crew.

It measure 259 feet long and features 40 outside staterooms.

Passengers can expect Viking’s trademark Scandinavian design, with light-filled public areas and staterooms that have floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors with a veranda or French balcony.

The three deck ship also features a pool, spa and fitness centre, as well as an open-air Sky Bar on the upper deck.

She joins her sister ship, the Viking Saigon, in the region.

The vessel will host Viking’s Magnificent Mekong itineraries starting in October, with prices starting at £6,995 per person.

open image in gallery Viking Tonle has an extensive pool deck ( Viking Cruises )

Read more: The best European river cruises

Guests can choose routes from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City or vice-versa.

The cruise fare includes flights as well as 15 guided tours, with the sailing visiting iconic areas such as Old Hanoi’s markets, the temple complex of Angkor Wat, plus silk towns, fishing villages and monasteries.

Torstein Hagen, chairman and chief executive of Viking, said: “Our guests are thinking people who value learning through travel, and the rich history and traditions of Vietnam and Cambodia make this region especially compelling.

“We are pleased that the addition of the Viking Tonle to our fleet allows us to welcome even more curious travellers to the Mekong River and the cultural treasures of Southeast Asia.”

Based on Viking’s orderbook, the cruise line expects to take delivery of 25 additional river ships by 2028 and 10 additional ocean ships by 2031. With these orders, Viking will have 112 river ships in 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships in 2031.

Other brands that offer cruises on the Mekong include Riviera Travel and Aqua Expeditions.

Read more: The best river cruises around the world