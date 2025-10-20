Viking welcomes two new river cruise ships as fleet approaches 100

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The the number of river ships in Viking’s fleet is approaching 100 after the cruise line took delivery of two new vessels:Viking Honir and Viking Thoth.

Hosting 190 guests in 95 staterooms, Viking Honir is the brand’s newest identical Viking longship, built to navigate the Rhine, Main and Danube.

It features Viking’s elegant Scandinavian design as well as a square bow, three full decks, indoor/outdoor Aquavit Terrace, asymmetric corridor and two-room suites.

Read more: Viking unveils latest River Nile cruise ship

The Viking Honir will spend its inaugural year sailing popular itineraries that include Passage to Eastern Europe, Rhine Getaway and Christmas on the Rhine.

Prices start from £1,695 for Rhine Getaway sailings.

The Viking Thoth is built specifically to navigate the Nile River on Viking’s popular Pharaohs & Pyramids itinerary.

open image in gallery Viking Thoth will join sister ships on the Nile River ( Viking Cruises )

The vessel has capacity for 82 guests across 41 staterooms and is an identical sister ship to the Viking Osiris, the Viking Aton, the Viking Sobek, the Viking Hathor and the Viking Amun.

Prices start from £6,295.

The delivery ceremony for theViking Honir took place in Basel, Switzerland, and the Viking Thoth was presented for delivery at Massara shipyard in Cairo, Egypt.

Viking is set to name its 100th river cruise ship at a special ceremony in Switzerland this week where nine new ships will be welcomed to the fleet.

Torstein Hagen, chairman and chief executive of Viking, said: “We are proud to welcome the Viking Honir and the Viking Thoth to our growing river fleet.

“With the arrival of these elegant new ships, we are pleased to offer even more curious travellers the opportunity to explore some of the world’s most iconic waterways in Viking comfort.”

Based on its current order book, the cruise line is currently aiming to have 112 river ships by 2028 and 23 ocean and expedition ships by 2031.

Read more: The best European river cruises