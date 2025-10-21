Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Guests aboard Tui River Cruises’ Nile sailings will be able to take a sunset tea at a hotel that inspired work by Agatha Christie and visit the Giza Pyramids in Cairo as part of the brand’s expanded Egyptian excursion programme for winter 2025.

Six new excursions have been added to Tui’s river cruises on the Nile and will be available on Tui Al Horeya and Tui Bahareya, which launches next month.

Excursions include a sunset tea at the Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan, which is known for inspiring Christie’s famous novel Death on the Nile. Other high profile visitors to the hotel include Winston Churchill.

open image in gallery The Old Cataract Hotel inspired the famous Death on the Nile novel by Agatha Christie ( Trav Co )

Guests will be welcomed onto the hotel’s terrace overlooking the Nile and Elephantine Island for a traditional afternoon tea that includes a selection of premium teas, pastries, finger sandwiches and local delicacies, all served with panoramic views of the river. The experience costs £50 per person.

Passengers can also take a full-day excursion to the Grand Egyptian Museum and Giza pyramids for £416 per person. This includes a transfer from the ship to the airport for a flight to Cairo from Luxor. The tour starts at the Giza Plateau, home to the Great Pyramids, and includes a visit to The Great Sphinx.

open image in gallery See the best of Luxor from a felucca during a sunset cruise ( Trav Co )

Other options for excursions include a sunset cruise on a traditional felucca by Luxor Temple, with prices from £49 per person, or a nighttime walking tour of the landmark from £43 per person.

Book now

Katy Berzins, head of river cruise for Tui River Cruises, said: “With an ever-growing interest in ancient Egypt and a clear appetite for deeper cultural exploration, we’re expanding our excursion programme to offer even more unique experiences along and beyond the River Nile.

“Customers travelling aboard our Egyptian fleet, Tui Al Horeya and Tui Bahareya, can now enjoy a wider range of cultural highlights. From afternoon tea at the iconic Agatha Christie Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan to taking in the breath-taking Giza Pyramids in Cairo, this enhanced programme brings greater flexibility and choice for those holidaying with us during the Winter 2025 season.”

Read more: The best Marella ships and Tui cruise deals for 2025 and 2026