Tui River Cruises expands Egyptian excursions including Giza pyramids and tea in Death on the Nile hotel
Tui River Cruises is offering six new excursions on the Nile
Guests aboard Tui River Cruises’ Nile sailings will be able to take a sunset tea at a hotel that inspired work by Agatha Christie and visit the Giza Pyramids in Cairo as part of the brand’s expanded Egyptian excursion programme for winter 2025.
Six new excursions have been added to Tui’s river cruises on the Nile and will be available on Tui Al Horeya and Tui Bahareya, which launches next month.
Excursions include a sunset tea at the Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan, which is known for inspiring Christie’s famous novel Death on the Nile. Other high profile visitors to the hotel include Winston Churchill.
Guests will be welcomed onto the hotel’s terrace overlooking the Nile and Elephantine Island for a traditional afternoon tea that includes a selection of premium teas, pastries, finger sandwiches and local delicacies, all served with panoramic views of the river. The experience costs £50 per person.
Passengers can also take a full-day excursion to the Grand Egyptian Museum and Giza pyramids for £416 per person. This includes a transfer from the ship to the airport for a flight to Cairo from Luxor. The tour starts at the Giza Plateau, home to the Great Pyramids, and includes a visit to The Great Sphinx.
Other options for excursions include a sunset cruise on a traditional felucca by Luxor Temple, with prices from £49 per person, or a nighttime walking tour of the landmark from £43 per person.
Katy Berzins, head of river cruise for Tui River Cruises, said: “With an ever-growing interest in ancient Egypt and a clear appetite for deeper cultural exploration, we’re expanding our excursion programme to offer even more unique experiences along and beyond the River Nile.
“Customers travelling aboard our Egyptian fleet, Tui Al Horeya and Tui Bahareya, can now enjoy a wider range of cultural highlights. From afternoon tea at the iconic Agatha Christie Old Cataract Hotel in Aswan to taking in the breath-taking Giza Pyramids in Cairo, this enhanced programme brings greater flexibility and choice for those holidaying with us during the Winter 2025 season.”
