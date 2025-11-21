Inside Royal Caribbean’s new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Caribbean has pulled back the curtain on preparations for a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical on the new Legend of the Seas cruise ship.

The performance will be the headline theatre show on the new Icon-class cruise ship when it launches next summer.

Thousands of actors, singers and dancers are currently auditioning for just 31 roles.

Royal Caribbean has already reviewed the resumes and headshots of 7,500 potential performers.

The cruise line has released a video detailing the early tryouts for the show.

Christi Coachman, vice president of entertainment for Royal Caribbean, said: “When we are searching for the right show, we are looking for that blockbuster Broadway or West End product that has something for everyone, that iconic storyline.

“We know that Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a legendary show, book and musical that will be perfect for Legend.

“We are looking for people with that star quality and sparkle as well as versatility.”

Much of the focus for cast members is in London and New York City

Greg Graham, senior manager of casting operations at Royal Caribbean Productions, said these are the best locations for musical theatre performers.

He said: “We hit both those cities to make sure we capture it all.

“We want to throw a wide a net as we want as much talent through the door.”

Actors are auditioning for principal roles such as Willy Wonka, Grandpa Joe and Veruca Salt, while dancers and backing singers will also be employed.

open image in gallery Legend of the Seas is due to launch in July 2026 ( Royal Caribbean )

JP Christensen, senior director at Royal Caribbean Productions, says the individual performers will likely help shape the musical.

He said: “When a performer comes in we are discovering those roles and experimenting.

“What they bring into the room affects what develops in the show.

“It’s an exciting process – we are tying to peel back their layers to see what they have to surprise and delight everybody.”

The lucky performers who get that golden ticket will go to Miami for rehearsals, before joining the ship in Finland.

Christensen adds: “We have a long way to go before we get there.”

Legend is debuting with a seven-night western Mediterranean cruise, featuring stops in Barcelona and Rome, in July 2026.

Prices start from £1,570 per person.

