JoJo Siwa launches fan cruise with Royal Caribbean – here’s what we know

Fans of JoJo Siwa are being given a chance to sing, dance and sail with the reality star on a dedicated themed cruise.

“Siwanators” can now book cabins for a JoJo Siwa Cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas next year.

Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, for a three-night cruise around the Caribbean on 15 June 2026, onboard activities include meet and greets, question and answer sessions and a performance of Siwa’s Infinity Heart Concert at sea for the first time.

Cruise fares start from $1,107 (£825) per person for an interior cabin but fans will have to act fast as balconies and suites have already sold out.

Bookings must be made through JoJoSiwaCruise.com to get access to the themed activities as the events are being held during a standard sailing.

Fans can also purchase extras such as a $22 (£16) limited edition JoJo Siwa Cruise bow, as well as t-shirts, hoodies, tank tops and towels.

When they are not donning their bows or taking part in dance parties with Siwa, fans can enjoy the entertainment and facilities on Utopia of the Seas.

Highlights include 25 restaurants and 12 bars and lounges so passengers won’t go hungry or thirsty.

There is an onboard rock climbing wall and the “Ultimate Abyss dry slide”, with its 10-deck drop.

The ship also has a stop at the cruise line’s private Caribbean island for a “Perfect Day at CocoCay” experience, where guests can enjoy private beaches, poolside bars and a giant waterpark.

Siwa, who first rose to fame as a child star on Dance Moms and has since appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, said: “It is going to be the most incredible experience.

“This is the most immersive fan event I’ve ever created, and I cannot wait to share it with you.”

Themed sailings are a growing trend among cruise lines.

Royal Caribbean has hosted both a Eurovision sailing and a heavy metal cruise.

Ambassador Cruise Line had a 1980s-themed cruise with Bucks Fizz last year, while Marella hosted an Electric Sunsets cruise that featured B*witched and The Honeyz.

