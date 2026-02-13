First look at new Emerald Astra luxury river cruise ship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

High-end art and a reimagined pool deck are among the new features that guests can expect on Emerald’s newest river cruise ship.

Emerald Astra is set to make its debut in May, the tenth ship in the luxury cruise line’s river fleet.

The ship’s design takes inspiration from Emerald’s fleet of luxury yachts, including art installations in partnership with leading European galleries and collaborations with design houses such as Missoni and Freifrau.

open image in gallery Emerald Astra's art is inspired by top European galleries ( Emerald Cruises )

Other firsts on Emerald Astra include complimentary guest laundry facilities and a reimagined sun deck with new furniture.

The 180-guest ship will officially welcomed to the fleet by its godmother, Toni Day, at a christening ceremony in Amsterdam, in May.

Day founded Toni Tours, a travel agency specialising in luxury ocean and river cruises, in 2004.

She previously worked for the New York City Fire Department and was a first responder at Ground Zero during the rescue and recovery operation following the September 11 attacks in 2001.

open image in gallery Emerald Astra's pool deck has been given a refreshed look ( Emerald Cruises )

The inaugural cruise will start on 3 May, departing Budapest for a nine-day “Enchantment of Eastern Europe“ voyage.

The sailing visits Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania. Prices start from £3,164 per person.

Following this, the vessel will operate a variety of European river itineraries, including “Rhine Castles & Moselle Vineyards”, “Jewels of the Rhine”, “Splendours of Europe” and “The Majestic Rhine”.

open image in gallery A balcony cabin aboard the luxury Emerald Astra river cruise ship ( Emerald Cruises )

Dominic Keely, a head of marketing at Emerald Cruises, said: “Emerald Astra represents a bold new chapter for river cruising, blending the intimacy of Europe’s great waterways with the design of a luxury yacht.

“With innovative new guest amenities and a striking contemporary style, the ship is designed to elevate the river cruise experience from the moment guests step on board.”

Passengers booking sailings with Emerald Cruises are currently being offered savings of up to £1,215 per person on all balcony suites on certain 2026 river cruises.

Itineraries cover return flights, all meals on board, gratuities and overseas airport transfers.

