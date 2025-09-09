The cruise holiday destinations with exclusive private island stops

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cruise holidays are undergoing a significant transformation, shifting their appeal from diverse itineraries to exclusive, private island destinations.

Major cruise lines are investing heavily in idyllic, secluded cays reserved solely for their guests, making these castaway stops a highlight of seafaring itineraries.

Holland America Line, part of the Carnival Group, recently revealed a revamp of their popular Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. A new pier will allow more ships to dock at the destination – soon to be named RelaxAway island, hinting at the investment planned for more laidback leisure facilities.

Other companies have equally big plans.

Expanding beyond the Bahamas, where most island escapes have been based to date, Royal Caribbean is hoping to develop a new Perfect Day project in Mexico (due to open in 2027), while MSC has announced plans for an Abu Dhabi private island experience in the Middle East.

Discovering a secret island is, after all, the stuff of childhood dreams. Here are some of the fantasy islands where it’s already possible to set sail.

Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas

Back in 1977, Norwegian Cruise Line became the first cruise company to purchase a private island for their guests. Bars, restaurants and a resort have been developed over the years and there are still more developments to come in the 268-acre tropical oasis.

open image in gallery Great Stirrup Cay ( Alamy/PA )

Balance hours spent above water with sub-aquatic adventures on a guided snorkelling tour around a marine sanctuary, or rent equipment for parasailing, kayaking, paddleboarding and jet skiing. For families, there’s an aqua park with inflatable water obstacles.

Castaway Cay, Bahamas

Less than 50km north of NCL’s private paradise is Disney’s answer to a magical far-flung tropical kingdom. Although there are currently no Pirates of the Caribbean – this is a cay in the Atlantic Ocean, after all – secluded coves were once used by the likes of Blackbeard in the 18th century.

During the Prohibition era, the island served as a smuggling base and in the 1970s its airstrips were used by illegal drug runners.

open image in gallery Castaway Cay ( Alamy/PA )

A USD$25 million investment transformed the island in the mid-1990s, including a dredged channel allowing ships to dock directly.

Expect themed environments and areas dedicated to different age groups – including the adults-only Serenity Bay.

Labadee, Haiti

Bucking the trend for Bahamian retreats, Royal Caribbean has invested in a private patch of a peninsula on the northern coast of Cuba’s neighbour, Haiti.

Set against plunging coastal cliffs, a choice of beaches ranges from the peaceful Columbus Cove to the livelier Adrenaline Beach.

open image in gallery Cruise ship anchored at Labadee Island, Haiti ( Alamy/PA )

For thrill-seekers, there’s a chance to jump on a roller-coaster or try the world’s longest overwater zip line. Unlike many private locations, interactions with the local community are possible at an artisan market and a new cultural programming highlighting Haitian history and traditions is in the works.

Despite its popularity, the edgy destination is marred by controversy. Recently, stops were temporarily suspended due to “an abundance of caution” – although it’s hoped they will resume in the future.

Amber Cove, Dominican Republic

Carnival Corporation invested a whopping USD$85 million to develop this site near Puerto Plata on the Dominican Republic’s northern coast. Following in the footsteps of explorer Christopher Columbus, who landed here in 1492, guests on board voyages operated by Princess Cruises and Holland America can visit.

open image in gallery Amber Cove cruise terminal ( Alamy/PA )

Extending from the hillside, zip lines traverse the port complex and there’s a 25,000-square-foot pool area with a swim-up bar, waterslides, and private cabanas overlooking the bay. Although island part of the mainland, the private area has a major advantage over island escapes when it comes to exploring the wider area and interacting with communities.