You can now track your favourite cruise from your smartphone

A new app now lets cruise passengers track voyages in real-time and order a memento of their own sailing.

The Cruise Globe app builds on a desktop version that launched in February, allowing users to create a free collection of digital maps showing their own sailings that can be viewed on a 3D globe.

Cruisers can also purchase physical cruise cards and printed maps to remember individual journeys.

The software now has 60,000 users who have logged more than 300,000 sailings.

The new free-to-use apps available on iPhone and Android devices, will include the existing elements of the digital platform, as well as a new live cruise tracking feature.

Utilising AIS satellite data, the live tracking displays cruises in a satellite view.

open image in gallery Cruise passengers can now create a digital record of their sailing history and follow other ships ( The Cruise Globe )

Users can follow their favourite cruise ships with a detailed view of the exact route being travelled, the current position of the ship and the statistics of each individual ship, including number of passengers, speed and anticipated route.

There are also links to find deals for future cruises on a user’s selected ship.

This is a more personalised option than other apps such as Cruise Mapper, which lets users see where ships are located and track itineraries.

You can sign up for free with your email and you will need to enter the name of the cruise ship, departure port and date of the sailing.

The Cruise Globe was created by three friends – Matthew Jones, Will Ellison and Emma Le Teace – all of whom have a shared love of travel, ships and the ocean.

Jones has eight years’ experience building start-ups and both his parents worked for Cunard in the 1980s as a nurse and chief engineer on the QE2 and Countess. He said: “The launch of our new mobile app marks a huge milestone for The Cruise Globe. We started this as a passion project for cruise fans and we’ve now grown it into a community of over 60,000 users in just six months, and we’re just getting started.”

“On a daily basis I receive more than 20 messages from users asking when the app is coming, so we are delighted that we are now putting the exact routes of their entire cruise history right in their pocket. The app form is perfect for easily sharing past cruises with friends and family or a great storytelling tool to use onboard when chatting with other guests.”