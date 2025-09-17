Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Celebrity Cruises is floating into river sailings with two new ships taking to European waterways in 2027.

The Miami-based cruise line announced that priority booking is now open for voyages onboard Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker on Wednesday (3 September).

According to Celebrity Cruises, the vessel’s lightweight design, hybrid propulsion system and waste management system advance “Royal Caribbean Group’s decades-long commitment to sustaining the planet.”

open image in gallery Booking is now open for voyages onboard Celebrity Compass and Celebrity Seeker ( Celebrity Cruises )

The ships are equipped with a hybrid propulsion system alongside advanced technology which reduces noise and vibration.

With scheduled journeys down the Rhine and Danube rivers, the new river vessels feature open decks, spacious staterooms and eight restaurants and bars.

On the menu, locally baked pastries and regionally-inspired dinners will see guests fed, alongside a 24-hour onboard meal service.

The new “Skylight Infinite Balcony Suites” have a separate living area and a ceiling window for additional natural light.

Amenities also include cantilevered dining pods, a top deck bar and an infinity-edge plunge pool.

So far, 33 seven-night sailings on the Rhine and Danube are due to depart. Each vessel has capacity for 172 guests.

open image in gallery The new river vessels feature open decks, spacious staterooms and eight restaurants and bars ( Celebrity Cruises )

Keen cruisers can now pay a refundable $500 (£372) deposit to secure a stateroom on one of the line’s two new ships for when booking opens in 2026. One shore excursion per day is included in the price, as is wifi, all meals, and selected beverages.

Unlike other river cruise lines, Celebrity Cruises will welcome kids from age four. The brand’s river cruise ships will offer twin staterooms, and guests aged four to 18 must be in the same cabin as their parent.

All guests have access to complimentary breakfast room service and a mini bar, plus “destination-inspired” amenities.

Those in suites are also able to make use of a dedicated, on-demand butler, complimentary exclusive dining, room service, a complimentary laundry service and priority booking for shore excursions.

Excursions include wine tastings in Austria, thermal baths in Budapest and cycling the Danube’s riverbanks.

open image in gallery Staterooms are fitted with king-sized beds, balconies and complimentary mini-bars ( Celebrity Cruises )

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “With about half of our guests having experienced or intending to take a river cruise, we know guests are going to love sailing Europe’s Rhine and Danube rivers on our fleet of elevated, cutting-edge ships.”

