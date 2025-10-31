Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greatest Hits Radio fans can holiday with much-loved DJs including Jenny Powell, Kate Thornton and Ken Bruce during a new themed sailing with Ambassador Cruise Line.

Sailing on Ambience, the seven-day Greatest Hits Radio Escape II with Ambassador Cruise Line departs from the London Cruise Terminal in Tilbury on 27 March 2026 and heads to Bremerhaven, Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Zeebrugge.

Guests can enjoy DJ sets, plus take part in question-and-answer sessions with the stars.

Former BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce, who now fronts Greatest Hits Radio’s weekday mid-morning show, will also host a special edition of the much-loved PopMaster show.

Excursions include visiting a medieval merchant ship and stepping aboard a decommissioned u-boat at the German Maritime Museum in Bremerhaven. Passengers will also get the opportunity to explore the canals of Amsterdam, and visit the chocolate and waffle shops of Bruges via a transfer from Zeebrugge.

Gordon Nardini, chief marketing officer for Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “Greatest Hits Radio is an engaging and dynamic platform, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with them for the Greatest Hits Radio Escape II with Ambassador Cruise Line.

“Both brands share a passion for creating memorable experiences and connections, and our partnership shows how two trusted and successful brands can come together to create meaningful engagement with audiences.

“We are excited to welcome guests on board and to demonstrate what makes Ambassador the UK’s leading independent cruise line and Greatest Hits the most listened-to commercial radio station across Europe.”

This is the second themed cruise from the brands, following a sailing in 2024.

Cabin prices start from £799 per person and there is a five per cent discount available until 2 November 2025 when using the code GHR5.

