New Amadeus River Cruises sailing includes Andre Rieu concert

The “King of the Waltz” will perform with his Johann Strauss orchestra

Cruise passengers can see Andre Rieu perform during a Rhine sailing in 2027
Cruise passengers can see Andre Rieu perform during a Rhine sailing in 2027 (Foto: Marcel van Hoorn)

Classical music fans can now experience a river cruise and concert with “King of the Waltz” conductor and violinist André Rieu.

Amadeus River Cruises has revealed details of a second Rhine Concert Cruise after a sell-out January sailing.

The cruise covers is a six-night itinerary from Cologne to Amsterdam.

The itinerary includes stops at Bonn, which is the birthplace of Beethoven, as well visits to Nijmegen, Arnhem, Rotterdam and Dordrecht.

The highlight of the cruise will be a performance by Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra in the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam.

The sailing will take place aboard the Amadeus Aurea, which launches in May 2026.

The ship will accommodate 158 guests in 12 suites with balconies and 67 cabins featuring panoramic windows. There will also be a Panorama Restaurant, sun deck with outdoor pool and lido bar, as well as a fitness room and river terrace.

It departs on 4 January 2027 with prices from £1,969 per person.

The fare includes the cabin, return flights from the UK, overseas transfers, all meals, beer and wine with lunch and dinner, the concert in Amsterdam, gratuities and €100 (£87) per person onboard credit.

If you can’t wait until 2027, there are also chances to see Rieu perform in Maastricht during a seven-night Saga river cruise this summer in July 2026.

Sailing aboard Spirit of the Rhine, guests will travel from the UK, have an early dinner on board and attend the concert on the first day in Maastricht before sailing to Rotterdam with stops in cities including Amsterdam and Dordrecht. Prices start from £2,989, with departures on 4 and 18 July.

Read more: The best cruise deals for 2026

