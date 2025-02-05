The filming locations for new Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Step aside I’m a Celebrity: Celebrity Bear Hunt has arrived with grand plans to seize the reality TV crown.

The new eight-part Netflix series sees a host of celebrities dropped into the Costa Rican jungle where they must endure a series of gruelling physical and mental challenges, all while being tracked by OG survivalist Bear Grylls who aims to thwart their mission to reach the finish line.

Spice Girl Mel B, former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker, rapper and TV presenter Big Zuu, interior designer and TV personality Laurence Llwelyn-Bowen and Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas are just some of celebrities testing their mettle in the wilds of Central America’s jungle.

They’re joined by retired rugby player Danny Cipriani, TV presenter Steph McGovern, Ted Lasso star Kola Bokinni, Saturdays singer Una Healy, The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas, models Leomie Anderson and Lottie Moss, while Holly Willoughby oversees proceedings.

Where is Celebrity Bear Hunt filmed?

open image in gallery Mel B hits the water in Celebrity Bear Hunt ( Tom Dymond/Netflix )

Celebrity Bear Hunt is filmed in Costa Rica, the rugged, rainforested country in Central America.

Best known for its remarkable biodiversity, untouched wilderness and Pacific and Caribbean coastlines, around half the country is made up of rainforest, of which 25 per cent is protected, leaving plenty of room for celebrities to romp around in a bid to escape the clutches of Bear Gryll.

While Netflix has not revealed the exact filming locations of Celebrity Bear Hunt, they have constructed a purpose-built escape room known as “The Bear Pit” where contestants will be hunted down by Mr Gryll.

Possible filming locations could include Corcovado National Park. This remote and pristine rainforest, which is home to endangered birds, monkeys and wild cats, is located on the remote Osa Peninsula on the southwest coast of Costa Rica.

open image in gallery Tourists sail along the Sirena River in Corcovado National Park in Costa Rica ( AFP via Getty Images )

Another possible filming location could be Piedras Blancas National Park. Located across the Golfo Dulce, this remote rainforest is home to wild cats such as jaguar, puma, ocelot and jaguarundi, plus coatis, anteaters and sloths.

Costa Rica’s rainy season, also known as the “green season”, takes place from May to November each year.

Rough terrain, extreme weather and dangerous wildlife mean that this challenge is no cakewalk.

How can I watch Celebrity Bear Hunt?

Celebrity Bear Hunt is available to stream in full on Netflix now.

