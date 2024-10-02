Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



One of the world’s most diverse destinations, Australia has everything from beaming winter sun and a rich aboriginal culture to an otherworldly natural pedigree in its aquatic treasures and the expansive Outback.

Also known for the prolific golden beaches that line each coast, Australia hosts a legion of epic bucket list toppers.

Try diving and cycling alongside luxury fly-and-flop holidays that are punctuated with surf and turf and swirls of shiraz for the authentic Antipodean experience.

From understated Ningaloo to the thrilling delights – and heights – of Sydney’s urban suburbs, Australia definitely makes for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

To give intrepid travellers a proper taste of Oz, here are some of the country’s highlights and how to tick them off your bucket list.

Reach new depths on Ningaloo Reef

open image in gallery Swap the popular Great Barrier Reef for its quiet and crystalline west-coast sister ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Though the famed Great Barrier Reef may be on the top of your scuba spot wishlist, switching speed to its quiet and crystalline sister Ningaloo, off the northwest coast, enables you to experience the iridescent Indian Ocean for a deep dive into Australia’s marine life. The protected Unesco World Heritage site promises a lively underwater world including sightings of the “big three”: whale sharks, manta rays and humpback whales swimming in the palette of blues below the surface.

How to do it

Dive Ningaloo features a seven-night luxury liveaboard diving trip to the world-class reef from A$5,900 (£3,099) including as many as 25 dives below the azure surface, ensuite cabins, all dive equipment, sizzling barbeque meals and ice cold drinks. The vessel departs from Exmouth Marina and turtles, humpback whales and schools of tropical fish are practically guaranteed on the west coast diving holiday.

Soar over Airlie Beach on a tandem skydive

open image in gallery Freefall from 15,000ft above sea level on a tandem ride over Airlie Beach’s marine playground ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Take to new heights with a freefall from 15,000ft over Airlie Beach’s marine playground of blues and whites to chip a chunk off your travel bucket list. Brave adrenaline seekers will float out of a small aircraft tied to experienced instructors as they soar over the Whitsundays. Jumping to see the spectacular panoramic views will quite literally take your breath away.

How to do it

With Expedia, travellers can spend seven nights at the Coral Sea Marina Resort in an ocean deluxe room from £1,850pp including return flights from London Gatwick in February. To soar above Airlie, Skydive Australia provides tandem jumps from 15,000ft over the Whitsunday beach from A$349 (£180) for up to 60 seconds of freefall, a certificate of achievement and video and photography packages for an additional A$179 (£94).

Ride the waves of Byron Bay

open image in gallery Surf’s up on Australia’s famed east coast ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A mecca for surfing crowds, backpackers and yoga enthusiasts, the beach town of Byron Bay on the easternmost point of the Australian mainland wows with swells, breaks and waves ideal for learning how to ride a board. Better still, the subtropical climate means you won’t always need to squeeze into a wetsuit to splash in the warm waters, and the laidback atmosphere extends from aquatic activities into the sun-kissed town.

How to do it

The Adventure People offers a seven-day “Sydney to Brisbane” experience of coastal cool full of bushwalks and surf lessons from Spot X Surf Camp from £791pp for 18 to 39-year-olds. You’ll explore Sydney’s harbour, learn to ride the waves and hit the swells on Byron Bay; all accommodations, activities including surfing and trekking, and some meals are included in the cost.

Adventure in the Outback

open image in gallery Embrace authentic Australia by exploring Arkaroola Wildlife Sanctuary and Ikara-Flinders Ranges National Park ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If your dream holiday Down Under involves living and embracing authentic Australian experiences away from the cosmopolitan cities, then getting down and dirty – or dusty – on an Outback adventure is for you. The scorching landscape of red and orange hosts mountain ranges, desert plains, the Kimberley wilderness and sacred indigenous sites, including Uluru.

How to do it

On a 10-day “South Australia Outback Adventure” with Intrepid Travel, holidaymakers can head deep into the Outback on the famous Oodnadatta Track to William Creek, stay in the opal capital of Coober Pedy, sample rieslings in the Clare Valley and feast on campfire dinners while learning about the traditions of the First Nations Adnyamathanha people. Some meals, private transport, accommodation and activities are included in the price – from £1,998pp.

Road trip the Great Ocean Road

open image in gallery Winding 150 miles from Torquay to Allansford, the Great Ocean Road hits most of Victoria’s highlights ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

From downtown Melbourne, the Great Ocean Road weaves across Victoria to coastal Torquay and eventually Allansford for the ultimate 150-mile Australian road trip. Constructed by returning servicemen as a memorial to the soldiers who died in the First World War, the road rolls past the memorial arch as you start your journey. The scenic drive also offers opportunities for hiking, diving and fishing at hotspots along the way, and there are plenty of fresh seafood grills and sweet treat ice creameries to satisfy hearty appetites after a long drive.

How to do it

Trailfinders “A Mighty Trip Down The Great Ocean Road” road trip from Melbourne to Adelaide explores coastal Victoria in a Mighty Camper over nine nights from £515pp based on two adults sharing. Stand-out stops on the exciting itinerary feature the sand dunes of Apollo Bay, surfing in Torquay and liaising with emus and koalas at an extinct volcano in Great Otway National Park. All accommodation and campervan hire are included in the price.

Cruise the Whitsundays

open image in gallery Set sail to the white sands of the Whitsundays for a snorkel with the lively marine life ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The 74 islands and islets of the idyllic Whitsundays in Queensland are the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef, with the top-notch diving, snorkelling and marine life to match. Set sail to the white sands on an island-hopping chartered cruise to discover the diverse corals and pristine shores of Airlie and Whitehaven Beach.

How to do it

Hayes & Jarvis provides a 15-day tour from Brisbane to Cairns to see “Sunshine State”, Queensland at its best from £2,799pp. Iconic sights along the way include the Story Bridge Adventure Climb and Wheel of Brisbane before heading to Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays on a cruise around the idyllic blue islands. Flights are excluded from the price, with return journeys to Brisbane from London currently averaging from £825 in January.

Meet the wildlife on an Australia safari

open image in gallery Seek whale sharks, kangaroos and quokkas on the ultimate safari down under ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Blanketed with sprawling national parks, desert plains and underwater worlds bursting with wildlife, Australia is the place to go to seek unique species including whale sharks, kangaroos and quokkas. Though synonymous with creepy crawlies from huge huntsman spiders to snakes, cuter options such as platypuses, wombats and sea turtles can also be spotted on an Aussie safari.

How to do it

Kuoni offers an introduction to Australia’s unique wildlife on a 12-night tour of Perth, Cape Range National Park (Ningaloo Reef), Adelaide, Kangaroo Island and Barossa Valley. Think whale sharks, humpbacks, kangaroos and quokkas on the ultimate Oz safari with deluxe accommodation at QT Perth, Sal Salis Ningaloo Reef, The Playford Adelaide and Mercure Kangaroo Island Lodge for some R&R after days spent with wallabies and turtles.

Scale the Sydney Harbour bridge

open image in gallery It’s a climb across the 500m long steel icon 134m above the harbour for adventurous travellers ( Getty Images )

For adventurous travellers, it’s a 500m climb across Sydney Harbour’s iconic steel bridge 134m above the Parramatta River. Experiences include walking the whole route from north to south and back and a hike with a First Nations storyteller as your guide for an insight into Aboriginal history. A 360 bird's eye view of one of Australia’s most famous cities from the arches summit awaits.

How to do it

British Airways features an action-packed four-night city break to Sydney, complete with king-room accommodation in the QT Sydney boutique hotel and return flights from London Heathrow from £1,507pp in November. Book BridgeClimb’s “Climb, Graze and Gaze” package to take romance to new heights with a luxury personalised picnic, three-hour climbing experience and digital images from A$1,128 (£580) per couple.

Cycle the Barossa Valley wine region

open image in gallery Pedal through wine country on two wheels for sips of riesling and shiraz ( Getty Images )

Adelaide’s Barossa Valley is a haven for oenophiles and foodies with a flurry of vineyards and wineries that specialise in full-bodied reds and alfresco restaurants for menus of local produce. Reputed as shiraz country, but also ripe with riesling in Clare Valley, Barossa won’t disappoint. Explore the rolling green hills on two wheels for a relaxed pedal around the grape-scapes.

How to do it

Intrepid Travel offers an epic six-day wind through wine country from £1,640pp including all breakfasts, bike hire, hotel accommodation and activities such as winery tours and tastings. Highlights of the traffic-free trails such as cosmopolitan Adelaide, McLaren Vale and Glenelg Beach prep the palette for sips of vino before the main events at Maggie Beer’s shop and Wirra Wirra Wines. International airfares are not included; return flights to Adelaide currently average £911 when departing from London in April.

