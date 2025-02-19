New Trump-inspired political party launched by Australian billionaire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian mining magnate Clive Palmer has launched a political party directly inspired by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The billionaire unveiled his plans for the Trumpet of Patriots party on Wednesday, just months out from the country’s federal election.

"Trumpet of Patriots will put Australians first and make Australia great again," he told reporters at Parliament House in Canberra.

Palmer said he plans to "drain the swamp" in the country's capital, a reference to Trump's plans to drastically cut the size of government.

"We think Donald Trump's been very effective in reducing public expenditure," Palmer said.

He was also critical of mass immigration and said the party would only recognise two genders, male and female, reflecting positions also favoured by the U.S. President.

The party plans to stand candidates in all 150 seats in Australia's lower house, as well as the upper chamber, known as the Senate.

When asked if he would be running at the election, Palmer said he was "too old" and will instead serve as the party’s chairman.

open image in gallery Palmer said U.S. President Donald Trump has been ‘very effective in reducing public expenditure’ since being elected ( REUTERS )

Palmer, Australia's 18th richest person with a net worth of $2.1 billion, according to Forbes, previously led the right-wing United Australia Party (UAP), sitting as a lawmaker in the lower house for three years from 2013.

Palmer spent around A$100 million (£50.4 million) on campaigning for the UAP in the last federal election, yielding a single Senator in the upper house.

The announcement comes after he failed to register UAP in time for this year's election, that must be held by May.

Prime Minster Anthony Albanese is yet to announce the date of the poll, that could be as early as March after the country's central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday, a boost for the government that has seen its popularity fall due to cost of living pressures.