Six Senses, Con Dao off the coast of Vietnam, is a place for people who want to get away from the stresses of everyday life and leave feeling younger and healthier than when they arrived. Set in an archipelago of around 15 islands, the hotel offers expansive accommodations, access to a private beach and an excellent spa

Location

Many travellers looking for a slice of island life in Vietnam will be familiar with the ivory sands of Phu Quoc, but the Con Dao archipelago is a much better-kept secret off the southeast coast of the country. Reachable by plane from Ho Chi Minh City or by ferry (not for the faint-hearted), Con Son – the largest of this peppering of 15 islands and islets and the home of Six Senses – is all golden bays, snaking mountain roads and tropical forests. The resort itself is just a short moped ride away from Con Son’s town, where guests can learn about its history as a penal colony for political prisoners, peruse the colourful streets and indulge in fresh local food.

open image in gallery The main pool at Six Senses Con Dao ( Six Senses )

The vibe

The resort oozes zen. This is a place for people who want to get away from the stresses of everyday life and leave feeling younger and healthier than when they arrived. It has a strong focus on wellness (the spa is beautiful, more on that later) and sustainability, with all excess cooking oil being turned into soap, offcuts from uniforms being made into patchwork handbags and other garments, and a collaborative initiative with the National Park next door to help nest turtles – in season, guests can get involved with releasing the hatchlings. Padding barefoot between the bamboo and teak villas (inspired by traditional fishing village dwellings), you will experience a serene antidote to the buzzing Vietnamese way of life outside the hotel walls.

The service

Guests are greeted at the airport by a smiling Six Senses host, offered a refreshing juice and whisked off to the resort in a car complete with massage chairs – so you’re feeling relaxed even before you enter the hotel. When you get there, each villa has its own Guest Experience Maker (GEM), which is essentially a 24-hour butler who is on hand to arrange everything from spa treatments to dining experiences. Service at the restaurants and throughout the resort is extremely attentive and upbeat. Staff even collect sharp stones and shells from the beach every morning so guests won’t harm the soles of their feet.

Bed and bath

There are 50 airy private villas and residences at the resort, each with its own infinity pool and just a few sandy footsteps away from the Six Senses private beach, which is the most beautiful on the island. Every residence has an ocean view and a secluded outdoor bathroom among the palms, with the bedrooms and bathrooms fitted with warm, soft lighting and a natural, earthy colour palette. The beds and baths themselves are vast and perfect for luxuriating in. I would not be surprised if a future series of The White Lotus was filmed here.

open image in gallery The baths and beds are simply vast ( Six Senses )

Food and drink

Quite honestly, the best breakfasts I’ve ever had. You name it, they’ve got it: a walk-in refrigerator filled with fruits, yoghurts, cheeses, cold cuts; bars with detox juices, kombucha, sparkling wine; every pastry you could dream up; a banh khot station (Vietnamese pancakes). And all with an ocean view. For lunches and dinners, there’s the option to eat international/Western menus or authentic Vietnamese cuisine, much of which is made with produce from the kitchen garden. If you’re hungry in between, there’s complimentary homemade ice cream every day. At the bar, where you can chill out on daybeds or look through books left behind by other guests, the cocktails are exquisite – especially the negronis – and the wine list is extensive.

Facilities

As well as the individual infinity pools, the resort has a lagoon-like central pool by the beach. For those who want to earn their breakfast, there’s a gym overlooking the herb garden where you can enjoy whiffs of Vietnamese basil as you work out, and there are frequent early-morning yoga sessions at the spa. Speaking of which, the spa, a series of overwater structures set in an oasis, is the resort’s pièce de résistance, complete with eight treatment rooms and a yoga pavilion. If you’re beginning to feel too chilled out, though, a section of the beach is set up for games at all times, from tennis to volleyball. There are extra activities available too, from cooking classes to boat trips and snorkelling – but they come with a not inconsiderable price tag.

open image in gallery The spa is a series of over-water structures ( www.aboutfoto.com )

Disability access

The resort is accessible for wheelchair users, and there is a modified villa.

Pet policy

No pets allowed.

Check in/check out?

Villa check-in is from 2pm, and Multiple Room Villa check-in is from 3pm.

Check-out is by noon. Late check-out until 6pm will be charged at 50 per cent of one night’s accommodation charge.

Family-friendly?

Children are very welcome here – there’s a kids’ club called Grow with Six Senses, and little ones can also partake in craft classes and lots of other games and activities.

At a glance

Best thing: I still can’t stop thinking about the breakfast.

Perfect for: Couples and families who want to be horizontally chilled out.

Not right for: Party people.

Instagram from: A private dining experience on the sand.

Address: Dat Doc Beach, Con Dao District, Con Son, 74000, Vietnam.

Phone: +84 254 3831 222

Website: https://www.sixsenses.com/en/hotels-resorts/asia-the-pacific/vietnam/con-dao

Price: Villas from US $700 (£547), with breakfast included.