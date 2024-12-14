Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cambodia, the southeast Asian country roughly a third of the size of France, and home to over 17 million people, has much to offer from its vast variation of wildlife to its bustling cities like the metropolitan Phnom Penh to the temple town of Siem Reap.

Bordering Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, this beautiful country boasts lush forests, ancient temples and plentiful wildlife experiences. Its delectable cuisine is known for its fragrant fish dishes, stir-fries and noodle soups, plus Cambodian sausages – a cooking class is a great way to get to know the place.

While Cambodia is home to some of the world’s most incredible cultural landmarks, such as the Angkor Wat temple complex – a Unesco World Heritage Site, one of the largest religious monuments in the world – it’s also home to some of Asia’s most serene beaches.

While the majority of Cambodia is landlocked, the 275 miles of coastline that the country is blessed with on the Gulf of Thailand and its islands, is well worth exploring. We’ve rounded the best spots to stake your parasol and soak up the scenery.

The best beaches in Cambodia

1. Long Beach (Sok San), Koh Rong

open image in gallery Koh Rong, home to beautiful Long Beach, is accessible by ferry from Sihanoukville City ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Situated on the idyllic island of Koh Rong, Long Beach is characterised by 7km of powder white sand, lapped by aquamarine waters. While the island’s main town, Koh Toch, is dominated by backpackers, boozing and blaring music, Long Beach remains on the quieter side.

Despite this, there’s a good range of facilities, including food and drink outlets, plus several beach bungalows and, more recently, the arrival of the island’s only five-star hotel, Royal Sands.

When the sun goes down, look out for bioluminescent plankton lighting up the shoreline.

This tropical paradise provided the backdrop for season 32 of the reality TV show Survivor, but don’t worry – you won’t have to fish for your own supper.

Read more: Can Cambodia become southeast Asia’s sustainable travel capital?

2. Lonely Beach, Koh Rong

open image in gallery You’ll find Lonely Beach in the far north of Koh Rong, backed by lush forest ( Getty Images )

Expect solitude in spades on Lonely Beach, which sits at the isolated northern tip of Koh Rong, far from the bars and bustle further south. This golden arc of sand fringed by swaying palm trees is the ideal spot for some alone time, before watching the sunset and feasting on locally-caught seafood. There’s little in the way of shops or conveniences, however, so make sure you arrive prepared.

Read more: The best Vietnam holiday destinations – when to travel and where to stay

3. Koh Tonsay (Rabbit Island)

open image in gallery Koh Tonsay isn’t overrun with rabbits – rather it’s named for the supposed shape of the island ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Deserted beaches, clear shallow waters and a simple pace of life make the tiny island of Koh Tonsay the perfect place in which to get back to nature. In an increasingly connected world, Koh Tonsay has limited internet, little to offer in terms of luxury hotels and very little else to occupy your mind. It does have peace and natural beauty, however, so if you’re looking to get off the beaten track, this is a great option.

Access to the island is via a 20-minute boat trip from the southern town of Kep. Visit now before everyone else catches on.

Read more: The only way to visit dream destination Bali next year

4. Long Set Beach, Koh Rong

open image in gallery The white sands of Long Set Beach, Koh Rong, are backed by jungle ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Long Set Beach on Koh Rong is home to soft, white sand and warm turquoise water. This peaceful spot is surrounded by lush jungle, with cashew, mango and coconut trees and it’s the perfect place to make your paradise island fantasy a reality.

Read more: I’ve been on holiday to the Maldives eight times – this is the best way to do it

5. Lazy Beach, Koh Rong Sanloem

open image in gallery Lazy Beach on Koh Rong Sanloem remained untouched, while other nearby beaches are being developed ( Getty Images )

Situated off the coast of Sihanoukville, Koh Rong Sanloem is Koh Rong’s sister island. Like much of Cambodia’s picturesque coastline, it’s fallen victim to land grabs from luxury and foreign investment, at the expense of local businesses. For now, Lazy Beach remains untouched, however, with vanilla sands and emerald-blue waters. Take a 40-minute trek through the jungle to find this paradise, or a speedboat from Sihanoukville.

Read more: Spending time in Thailand’s ancient mangroves could be the path to peace

6. Saracen Bay, Koh Rong Sanloem

open image in gallery Saracen Bay is the main tourist beach on Koh Rong Sanloem ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Hop on a speedboat from Sihanoukville to get to Saracen Bay, a beautiful curve of white sand stretching for 2.5km. After splashing about in the shallow crystalline waters, feast on local fish washed down with fresh coconut water. Development has begun here, however, so it’s worth checking before you travel.

Read more: Why you should visit Thailand during the off-season

7. Otres Beach, Sihanoukville

open image in gallery Otres Beach is Sihanoukville’s main beach ( Getty Images )

Once upon a time, this region of Cambodia was one of the country’s most loved seaside resorts. In recent years, however, much of Sihanoukville has been transformed beyond recognition by major construction and mega casinos. Otres Beach’s strip of white sand is still beautiful, however. Visit now before it’s gone for good.

Read more: How Thailand’s elephant camps are transitioning to a cruelty-free future