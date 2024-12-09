Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Georgia Volleyball player collapsed during practice and later died after an ambulance failed to arrive and provide help, according to officials.

Amanda Sylvester, 15, ran into “physical distress” during warm-ups with her volleyball team at the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex in College Park on Thursday evening when she slumped onto the court floor, said the City of College Park Government .

Despite several calls being made to emergency services an ambulance never arrived to her aid.

Her volleyball coach, Catherine Murray, told Atlanta News Firs t it was “unacceptable” that she was forced to wait for over an hour before staff had to intervene themselves.

A City statement read: “Not long after 6 p.m. Thursday evening, 9-1-1 calls were made, and EMT’s were onsite in moments from the College Park Fire and Rescue and EMS.

“EMT’s were able to stabilize the teenager, who appeared alert and was able to speak. An ambulance dispatch for transport by Grady EMS had also been requested, via 911 and College Fire Rescue.”

open image in gallery Sylvester collapsed at the Tracey Wyatt Recreation Complex in College Park (pictured) and later died from heart failure, said officials ( Google Maps )

The Grady EMS never fully responded to the call and the request was reportedly not canceled, said officials.

After “several follow-up calls, the ambulance had still not arrived” and the girl was desperately placed in her mother’s van and driven to the hospital.

Grady EMS told the outlet that the initial call was categorized as a situation of “low acuity” or low severity.

“A College Park Fire unit responded to the scene and was equipped to provide medical care and transport if necessary. Following an update on the patient’s condition, the call was reclassified, and a Grady EMS unit was promptly dispatched,” the ambulance service said.

“However, as our unit was en route, College Park Fire determined that additional EMS support was no longer needed due to the patient being transported to the hospital via personal vehicle.”

Upon arrival at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Hughes Spalding Hospital, Sylvester was stabilized and doctors quickly established that she had suffered a cardiac failure. She was revived but could not be saved.

The teenagers’ team, The Dream Chasers Volleyball Club, released a statement on Saturday that paid tribute: to the teen.

“It is with great sadness we inform the volleyball community of the passing of our sweet, Amanda Sylvester. Amanda was a bright light, not just in our gym, but in the lives of everyone she encountered. We are honored to have encountered such an amazing young spirit!

“This is personal. Join us in our fight for Justice for Amanda. #justiceforAmanda”

It continued by sharing the details of a GoFundMe page set up in her memory.

City Manager, Dr. Emmanuel Adediran, said: “We are all devastated by this tragic loss of life at such a young age.

“Our Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department staff, College Park Fire Rescue as well as the volleyball club coaches, parents and staff followed all protocols related to an injury or health care distress.”

City officials are still trying to determine why an ambulance failed to arrive at the scene and an investigation is underway.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct a full autopsy to determine cause and time of death, said the release.