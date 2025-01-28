OJ Simpson’s family suing his youngest son for possession of Las Vegas home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

OJ Simpson’s family estate is suing his youngest son for claiming ownership of the late NFL star’s Las Vegas home.

The administrator of Simpson’s estate administrator, Malcolm Lavergne, has filed a civil lawsuit in Clark County District Court that seeks to force OJ’s son, Justin Simpson, to give up control of the home.

OJ Simpson — a football star who became infamous when he was acquitted of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, during the “trial of the century” — died from prostate cancer on April 10, 2024, at 76. He lived in the Vegas property until his death.

The lawsuit states that Justin, one of Simpson’s four children, helped his father buy the lavish Vegas home, a 3,000-square-foot property that’s estimated to be worth $819,988, through an LLC in 2022.

According to the complaint, the complicated ownership scheme was designed to “protect [Simpson’s] financial interests while shielding [the property] from creditors’ claims “

OJ Simpson still acted as the “de facto” owner, however, and made all of the related payments for the mortgage and utilities until his death. According to the complaint, the home was also designed to meet Simpson’s “specific desires and standards” regarding his failing health.

OJ Simpson with his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and their children, daughter Sidney Brooke, 9, and son Justin, 6, at 1994 premiere of Simpson's film "Naked Gun.” Justin Simpson is now being sued by his family for possession of his father’s Vegas home. ( REUTERS )

The complaint alleges that Justin moved in after his father died and “exerted enormous influence over” his father’s finances, according to the complaint, seen in full by 8NewsNow.

OJ Simpson’s living trust reportedly stipulated the property was to be divided equally among the four children upon his death. Lavergne is ultimately seeking a verdict that prevents Justin Simpson and his LLC from possessing any rights over the home, according to 3NewsLV.

OJ Simpson owed a considerable amount of money to creditors, including to Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered with Nicole Brown Simpson. Shortly after OJ Simpson’s death, Fred Goldman filed a $117 million claim against the late NFL player, stemming from a 1997 wrongful death suit, in which a jury found Simpson “responsible” for the homicides of his ex-wife and Ron Goldman.

In light of the claim, many of OJ Simpson’s personal items were put up for auction. His golfclubs, vehicle, driver’s license and a Heisman trophy were all available to buy, according to a WSAZ3 report from the time.

The Independent contacted Clark County District Court to obtain the full lawsuit and contacted Justin Simpson and Malcolm Lavergne for comment.